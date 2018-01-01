Costa back as Atletico advance in Cup

Diego Costa enjoyed a typically eventful return to action for Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, scoring within six minutes of coming off the bench in his side’s 4-0 King’s Cup win at Lleida Esportiu but appearing to injure his knee in the process.

Costa turned Juanfran’s low cross into the net in the 69th minute for Atletico’s third goal in the first leg of the last 16 tie against third division Lleida but immediately limped to the sidelines. He did return to the pitch, however, and completed the game.

Diego Godin had headed Atletico in front in the 33rd minute following a free kick and Fernando Torres slid in to double the lead, completing a sweeping counter-attack although he was fortunate not to be ruled offside.

Antoine Griezmann completed the rout with a…