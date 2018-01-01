Graeme Langlands dead at 76

Rugby league Immortal Graeme Langlands has died at the age of 76 after a long period of poor health.

Langlands played 45 games for Australia and 227 for St George, and was part of the Dragons’ golden age of the 1950s and 1960s.

He had lived in a Sydney nursing home suffering Alzheimer’s disease for the last several years.

The Langlands family released a statement saying he died peacefully.

“Graeme was in very poor health and suffering from a number of chronic diseases,” the statement said.

“His family are relieved by the nurse’s advice that his passing was peaceful and painless.”

Langlands was back in the news recently after allegations were made that he had sexually assaulted a teenage girl in the 1980s.

He was charged in November by Queensland Police’s Child Safety and Sexual Crime…