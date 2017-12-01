Guardiola eyes Sanchez after Jesus injury

Pep Guardiola has refused to rule out a fresh approach for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez after Gabriel Jesus suffered a suspected knee injury in Manchester City’s 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace.

On a damaging afternoon, City’s pursuit of a 19th successive Premier League victory ended in frustration with injuries to Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne, who was taken off on a stretcher following a late challenge by Jason Puncheon.

That came in a dramatic finish to the match, which saw Ederson save Luka Milivojevic’s late penalty to keep City unbeaten in the league this season.

City attempted to sign Sanchez, whose contract expires at the season’s end and who Guardiola once signed for Barcelona, during the summer transfer window.

With Jesus facing a spell on the sidelines Guardiola was asked about the Chilean, and…