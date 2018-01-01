Falkholt critical, life support turned off

Australian actress Jessica Falkholt has had her life support switched off and remains in a critical condition more than a fortnight after a horror crash that killed her parents and younger sister, a Sydney hospital has confirmed.

The 29-year-old has been fighting for her life in St George Hospital since being pulled from the wreckage on the NSW South Coast along with her 21-year-old sister, Annabelle, on Boxing Day.

Annabelle died as a result of her injuries three days after the smash.

The hospital on Friday confirmed Jessica’s life support had been switched off saying it will provide the next update on Jessica’s condition at midday and again at 4.30pm.

“She remains in a critical condition,” the statement read.

“The family has asked for privacy during this very difficult time.”

The Falkholt’s family car was…