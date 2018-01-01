LNP’s Mander under fire over Qld gun laws

Queensland Police Minister Mark Ryan has attacked Deputy Opposition Leader Tim Mander after a video surfaced of the then LNP police spokesman saying he was “open” to weaker gun laws.

Mr Ryan on Tuesday took a swipe at Mr Mander over the March 2017 video, which shows Mr Mander discussing weaker gun laws with the Shooters Union of Australia.

In the video Mr Mander is asked whether he would support licensed owners having access to semi-automatic rifles for sports or hunting.

The guns were banned by the Howard government following the 1996 Port Arthur massacre, in which 35 people were killed and 23 wounded.

Mr Mander replied he would like to see “less regulation” as long as there is no risk to safety.

“If a case can be given to me that shows that…