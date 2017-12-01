Man United’s Young gets three-game ban

Ashley Young will miss Manchester United’s next three matches after accepting a violent conduct charge, the English Football Association has announced.

Young was issued with the charge after appearing to elbow Dusan Tadic during the 0-0 draw with Southampton on Saturday.

He has decided not to contest the charge and an FA spokesperson said: “Ashley Young will be suspended for Manchester United’s next three matches.

“He accepted a violent conduct charge following an off-the-ball incident during yesterday’s game against Southampton, but argued the suspension was excessive. This was rejected by a Regulatory Commission.”

The 32-year-old wing-back will miss the New Year’s Day match at Everton plus home games with Derby (FA Cup) and Stoke.

