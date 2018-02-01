Melbourne apartment killer on the run

The killer of a 19-year-old Melbourne woman who died during a wild party in a city high-rise remains on the run.

Laa Chol, 19, died during the out-of-control party in the short-term stay unit on the 56th floor of the EQ Tower early on Saturday morning.

A group of young African Australians, in their late teens and early 20s according to media reports, had rented the apartment for the party when a second group arrived and a fight broke out.

Her death comes days after Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull renewed the debate over crime among African-Australian youths.

On Sunday, Premier Daniel Andrews said “any crime is a great tragedy and obviously our thoughts and prayers and best wishes are with everybody affected” but reiterated the government’s efforts on tackling youth crime.

“If we want…