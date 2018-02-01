Moscon’s future in doubt after Tour ban

Gianni Moscon’s Team Sky future is in doubt after the franchise’s team principal supported the decision by race organisers to expel the rider from the Tour de France.

Moscon was disqualified from the iconic race for punching Fortuneo-Samsic’s Elie Gesbert just 800 metres into Sunday’s 181.5km stage from Millau to Carcassonne.

The race expulsion adds to the 24-year-old Italian’s troubled disciplinary record after he was suspended last year for racially abusing FDJ’s Kevin Reza during the Tour de Romandie.

In a statement, Team Sky principal Dave Brailsford said a decision on whether Moscon would face further action will be made after the Tour.

“We support and accept the decision by the race organisers to exclude Gianni Moscon from the Tour de France,” Brailsford said.

“Gianni is desperately disappointed in his behaviour and knows that…