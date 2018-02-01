PM’s visit a photo opp: Di Natale

Greens Leader Richard Di Natale has called Malcolm Turnbull’s visit to the troubled town of Tennant Creek a mere “photo opportunity” that doesn’t indicate any real action will occur.

The prime minister has spent two days in the Northern Territory town that received national attention when a two-year-old girl was raped in February, highlighting a child protection and housing crisis.

Mr Turnbull proposed a regional deal with three tiers of government to co-ordinate services and extending the issuing of controversial cashless welfare cards to deal with Tennant Creek’s social problems.

Senator Di Natale said the PM had consistently demonstrated he was not committed to addressing Aboriginal disadvantage, such as by rejecting the Uluru Statement calling for an indigenous voice to parliament.

“What does that (regional) plan look like, if it is not backed…