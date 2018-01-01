Saudi women allowed to watch men’s soccer

Women have attended King Abdullah Stadium in Saudi Arabia to watch a men’s soccer match for the first time.

As al-Ahli and al-Batin faced each other in the city of Jeddah, women showed up to their first public sporting event in the Kingdom to support the sides with their spouses, children and friends.

The General Sports Authority announced in October that stadiums in Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh will be set up to accommodate families starting in 2018.

“Honestly this decision should have happened a long time ago,” said Muneera al-Ghamdi, who was in the crowd.

“But thank god that it came in the right time, and hopefully what’s to come will be even more beautiful for women.”

The decision to allow women to attend a mixed public sporting event is one of many changes…