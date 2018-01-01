Sharapova reaches semifinals at Shenzhen

Maria Sharapova continued her preparations for an Australian Open return later this month by reaching the Shenzhen Open semifinals with a 6-3 6-3 win over Zarina Diyas.

The five-time major winner dictated play against world No.66 Diyas, hitting 24 winners and five aces to clinch victory in just under 90 minutes on Thursday.

“I didn’t play my best tennis, and there’s certainly a lot of things to improve on,” Sharapova said.

“The great thing is that I’m through and have another chance to play tomorrow.”

She will play either defending champion and No.6-seeded Katerina Siniakova or Kristyna Pliskova for a place in the final.

Sharapova missed the last Australian Open while serving a doping ban that dated back to a failed test for Meldonium at Melbourne Park in 2016.

The 30-year-old is keen to make…