$100m boost for regional NSW projects

More than $100 million will be spent helping drought, bushfire and virus-impacted NSW regions get back on their feet, with infrastructure projects fast-tracked and the largest ever regrowth of the Forestry Corporation’s estate.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro said the funding – part of the government’s COVID-19 stimulus package – would help save jobs.

“Regional NSW has done it incredibly tough over the past few years with the worst drought on record, unprecedented bushfire and now COVID-19 taking its toll,” Mr Barilaro said in a statement on Thursday.

“It is important our regional communities get the backing they deserve to get them through this difficult period.”

The forestry industry will be given a $46 million boost, with the Blowering and Grafton plantation nurseries to be expanded and infrastructure to be repaired in state forests.

Mr Barilaro told reporters it would be “the largest single regrowth and plantation” of the Forestry Corporation of NSW’s estate.

Some $25 million has been promised for the rebuild of local showgrounds, $20 million for Aboriginal housing and $9.5 million for upgrades to regional hospitals.

Another $9 million will be spent on minor projects and maintenance, including on regional courthouses and prisons.