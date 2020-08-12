ADF not on offer to guard hotels: premier

Defence personnel were never on offer to guard Victoria’s quarantine hotels, the premier has told an inquiry after the state recorded another 19 COVID-19 deaths and 331 new cases of the infection.

It’s the second day in a row the number of fatalities has hit 19, and the details of the victims are will be released later on Tuesday.

The latest deaths take Victoria’s death toll from the coronavirus to 247 and the national figure to 332.

Failures in the hotel quarantine program are believed to be responsible for the state’s second wave of the virus, which led to tough lockdown measures including an 8pm-5am curfew for metropolitan Melbourne.

Premier Daniel Andrews told state parliament’s Public Accounts and Estimates Committee inquiry into the government’s handling of the crisis the Australian Defence Force personnel weren’t on offer to guard the hotels, despite reports to the contrary.

“It is fundamentally incorrect to assert that there was hundreds of ADF staff on offer and somehow someone said no. That’s not, in my judgement, accurate,” he said on Tuesday.

“It’s been provided in limited circumstances in NSW, not to provide security as such but to provide transportation from the airport to hotels.”

Prior to the hotel quarantine program, Mr Andrews said, security guards were being used under a program offering healthcare workers accommodation if they had been exposed to the virus and wanted to keep their family safe.

“In many respects, the hotel quarantine system simply became an extension of previously agreed processes,” he said.

He also noted private security guards were used in hotel quarantine programs in other states.

Asked by Nationals MP Danny O’Brien if he regretted the decision to use private security, Mr Andrews replied: “No-one wanted a second wave, none of us has the luxury of going back in time.”

A leaked video of bureaucrats from the Department of Jobs, Precincts and the Regions congratulating themselves on pulling together the quarantine program and their efforts made to make guests comfortable was published by The Herald Sun on Tuesday.

There was no discussion of health restrictions in the video. Instead, one bureaucrat describes the program as “one massive inbound super trade mission, which just keeps rolling”.

Inquiry Deputy Chair Richard Riordan asked Mr Andrews if he would ask Jobs Minister Martin Pakula to resign over his department’s involvement in the botched hotel quarantine system.

“No,” Mr Andrews replied.

The premier deflected other questions about the program to a separate hotel quarantine inquiry due to hold its first public hearings on August 17.

Also due to appear at the PAEC inquiry on Tuesday are Health Minister Jenny Mikakos, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kym Peake.