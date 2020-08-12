19 deaths, another 331 new Vic virus cases

Another 19 Victorians have died and 331 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded.

It’s the second day in a row of a record 19 deaths.

It brings the state’s toll to 247 and the national figure to 332.

The Department of Health and Human Services tweeted the figures moments before Premier Daniel Andrews was due to face a parliamentary inquiry over his government’s handling of Victoria’s second coronavirus wave.

Mr Andrews will be the first witness called at the second sitting of the Public Accounts and Estimates Committee’s COVID-19 Inquiry on Tuesday.

He last appeared at the hearing on May 12, when the state’s total number of coronavirus cases was 1509 and just 18 people had died.