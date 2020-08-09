Discover Australian Associated Press

Nearly 200 Victorians have copped fines for breaching lockdown rules. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

197 fined for breaching Vic virus rules

By AAP

August 9, 2020

2020-08-09 11:07:12

Almost 200 Victorians have been fined for breaching the state’s coronavirus restrictions, including a man caught breaking curfew to buy cigarettes and lollies. 

Victoria Police did 3554 spot checks on homes, businesses and public places in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, fining 197 people for breaching the chief health officer’s directions. 

Sixty-two were fined $1652 for breaching Melbourne’s 8pm-5am curfew, while a further 36 were penalised $200 for failing to wear a face mask.

One man was slapped with both fines after he was caught at a service station just before 1am buying cigarettes and lollies. He wasn’t wearing a mask. 

Another was found riding a city-bound train between Lalor and Thomastown, outside the five-kilometre radius from his home. 

He told police he was out to “get some fresh air”.

A man was intercepted by officers in Hastings – about 130km from his Bacchus Marsh home – visiting friends. 

