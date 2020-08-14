Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
The State of the Climate report said 2019's heat capped off the hottest decade recorded. Image by AP PHOTO

Environment

2019 hottest year, ending warmest decade

By Emily Beament, PA Environment Correspondent

August 14, 2020

2020-08-14 01:57:48

The past decade was the world’s hottest since records began in the Industrial Revolution, a new report has warned.

Last year was one of the three hottest years since the 1800s, only outstripped by 2016, and 2015 in some analyses, the 30th edition of the Bulletin Of The American Meteorological Society said.

The data for last year showed the global climate was continuing to change rapidly, experts said, with consequences from melting glaciers to exceptional wildfires.

The peer-reviewed State Of The Climate report said 2019 saw out the warmest decade on record, and that each decade since 1980 had been successively warmer than the one before.

The last decade, 2010-2019, was 0.2C warmer than the previous 10 years from 2000-2009.

The report, which has contributions from climate scientists from around the world, also said lake temperatures were above long-term averages, and temperatures for permafrost – or permanently frozen ground – were increasing.

Mountain glaciers shrank across the globe for the 32nd consecutive year and wildfires raged in Australia, the Amazon, Indonesia and Siberia.

Robert Dunn from the UK Met Office said: “The view for 2019 is that climate indicators and observations show that the global climate is continuing to change rapidly.

“Global average temperature is perhaps the simplest climate indicator through which to view the changes taking place in our climate.

“A number of extreme events, such as wildfires, heatwaves and droughts, have at least part of their root linked to the rise in global temperature.”

And he said the rise in global temperatures was linked to the ongoing increase in emissions of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide.

Latest sport

rugby league

Roosters lose Keary in Storm NRL loss

Sydney Roosters star Luke Keary was taken from the field with a suspected ruptured spleen in Thursday's heavy NRL loss to Melbourne.

rugby league

Tuivasa-Sheck addresses defection talk

New Zealand Test forward Tohu Harris says homesick Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has denied speculation that he won't be with the NRL club in 2021.

rugby league

Selection panel prompted McGregor's exit

Paul McGregor took concerns over the NRL team's selection process to the St George Illawarra board which led to his exit.

Australian rules football

Hinkley unfazed by AFL contract extension

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley can't understand the fuss about extending his tenure at the AFL club for another year.

rugby league

Dragons coach McGregor walks

Paul McGregor will coach St George Illawarra against Parramatta for the last time on Friday night before walking away from the NRL club.

news

epidemic and plague

Elderly woman becomes 53rd NSW virus death

A woman in her 80s who is linked to the Our Lady of Lebanon Church cluster has died from COVID-19, while 12 new coronavirus cases were recorded across NSW.

sport

rugby league

Roosters lose Keary in Storm NRL loss

Sydney Roosters star Luke Keary was taken from the field with a suspected ruptured spleen in Thursday's heavy NRL loss to Melbourne.

world

terrorism

Dozens head to NZ for mosque terror trial

Victims of last year's Christchurch mosque shootings have returned to New Zealand, along with family members and support people, for this month's sentencing.