2020 hopefuls keep up US campaigns

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders says his campaign is gauging when it may be necessary to cancel the campaign rallies that public health experts say could be breeding grounds to spread coronavirus.

“Obviously what is most important to us is to protect the health of the American people,” Sanders said as he appeared in a series of TV interviews.

“And what I will tell you, we are talking to public health officials all over this country.”

Federal health authorities have been advising older people and those with medical conditions, in particular, to avoid crowded spaces, prompting the cancellation of music and arts festivals and other events around the US.

On Sunday, Surgeon General Jerome Adams noted that the average age of death for people from the coronavirus is 80, while for those needing medical attention, it is 60.

But that so far hasn’t led President Donald Trump or his two remaining major Democratic rivals, Sanders and Joe Biden, to cut back on big campaign events. Each man is in his 70s.

Sanders said “in the best of all possible worlds” the three candidates should probably limit their travel and avoid crowds, “but right now, we’re running as hard as we can.”

Trump on Saturday said he wasn’t worried about the coronavirus getting closer to the White House after the first case in the nation’s capital was confirmed over the weekend.

Officials also said an attendee of a recent political conference where Trump himself had spoken also tested positive for the virus.

“No, I’m not concerned at all. No, I’m not. We’ve done a great job,” Trump said.

The Trump campaign said on Sunday it is “proceeding as normal” amid the outbreak, though it has yet to announce the president’s next rally.

The US death toll from the virus has climbed to at least 19, with all but three victims in Washington state. The number of infections swelled to more than 400, scattered across the US.

Still, concerns about the spreading virus haven’t stopped thousands from thronging campaign rallies in recent days.

At a Trump rally last week in Charlotte, North Carolina, the virus threat didn’t deter enthusiastic fans who shared buckets of chicken fingers in the stands and dunked their hands into shared vats of popcorn while they awaited the president’s arrival.

Sanders drew more than 7000 to a convention hall in downtown Detroit on Friday night and his campaign said 15,000 people attended his rally in Chicago’s Grant Park on Saturday.