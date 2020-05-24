Discover Australian Associated Press

Skipper Boyd Cordner (c) says a Sydney Roosters NRL title win in 2020 would top the past two. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

2020 NRL title would top past two: Cordner

By Melissa Woods

May 24, 2020

2020-05-24 15:12:35

The Sydney Roosters are embracing the huge task they face, with skipper Boyd Cordner declaring winning the 2020 NRL premiership would surpass their title-winning deeds of the past two years.

After losing both matches before the shutdown, the Roosters will be playing catch-up when they re-start a shortened season on Friday night against arch-rivals South Sydney, aiming to kickstart their quest for the first title three-peat of the NRL era.

But they copped a further blow when the draw was recast last week, now twice facing Melbourne, Canberra, Brisbane and South Sydney, who all featured in last year’s finals series.

NSW and Australia captain Cordner said all those factors meant winning the 2020 title would top everything the Roosters achieved in 2018 and 2019.

“Definitely, especially now, with what we’re up against,” Cordner said on Sunday.

“We haven’t won the first two games and with the season being reduced it makes it that little bit tougher. 

“It’s no secret we have to start winning games and we’ve been doing everything we can to prepare ourselves to go out and get a couple of wins.”

Roosters chairman Nick Politis produced the quote of the week when confronted with his team’s new draw, questioning its fairness and declaring “It’s not a draw, it’s a tv schedule.”

Cordner was more diplomatic, taking up the challenge it presented.

“They’re the cards that we’ve been dealt and we believe that we can go into every game to win,” Cordner said.

“The most challenging thing for us will probably be not the strength of the schedule but the short turnarounds.”

Cordner was controversially rested in the first two rounds following his hectic 2019 schedule but declared himself good to go as the re-start approaches.

“I’m looking forward to it,” the second-rower said.

“My first game is almost in June so the body is well rested, I’ve got some really good training in and I’m looking forward to the season ahead.”

