Vic sees 238 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Victoria has recorded 238 new cases of coronavirus and three deaths in the past 24 hours.

A woman in her 90s died overnight, after a man and a woman in their 80s died in hospital on Tuesday.

The number of Victorians killed by the virus is now 27 and the national toll is 111.

There are 1931 active cases across the state, with 105 people in hospital, an increase of 20 since Tuesday.

Twenty-seven people are in intensive care, with 16 of those aged over 60.

The youngest ICU patient is a man in his 30s.

“These hospitalisation numbers are of great concern to us,” Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters on Wednesday.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton warned there will be more deaths from the current coronavirus wave.

“One in 100 – or more – will die,” he said.

“When we have 238 cases every day, we are looking at two to three deaths in a week’s time, so we have to have these numbers decrease,” he said.

More cases have been linked to aged care facilities, including nine at Embracia Aged Care in Moonee Valley and two at St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner.

The cluster at the JBS Abbatoir in Brooklyn has grown from five on Sunday to 21 on Wednesday.

Prof Sutton said the nature of the latest outbreaks were “trickier” than those in the past, which were predominantly returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

“It won’t be as easy to drive numbers down with the community transmission out there,” he said.

He said mandatory mask-wearing “shouldn’t be off the table”.

“It’s a risk not to have them, especially with the transmission going on in Melbourne,” Prof Sutton said.

Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent said police have checked thousands of homes, businesses and public places since the state returned to stage three lockdown last week and fined 351 people for breaking rules.

“The reasons for leaving your premises are well known. I can say that they don’t include playing Pokemon,” Mr Nugent said, noting a group was fined for playing the game in their car last week.

A man was also fined for refusing to leave a KFC restaurant, days after 16 people were caught by police eating KFC at a party in Dandenong.

“Clearly KFC is popular during the lockdown,” Mr Nugent said.

More than 150 fines have also been handed out at vehicle checkpoints across Melbourne, with 85,000 cars checked.

The premier said if people do not follow the rules, restrictions could tighten.

“How long restrictions are, the nature of those restrictions, how many people have to go to hospital, how many people are in intensive care and how many people ultimately die – that is all the product of how hard we all work,” Mr Andrews said.

Prof Sutton quashed rumours the state will imminently be heading into a stage four lockdown.

“Any consideration about what stage four might look like if it were to be in place is again to be based on the epidemiology,” he said.

Victoria has recorded triple-digit increases in coronavirus cases for 10 days in a row.