24-hour deliveries to stop NSW bulk buying

AAP Newswire

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia's leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia's largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NSW supermarkets will now be able to receive deliveries 24 hours a day to stop panic buying. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

24-hour deliveries to stop NSW bulk buying

By Heather McNab

March 21, 2020

2020-03-21 08:14:56

Supermarkets in NSW will be able to receive deliveries 24 hours a day under new regulations introduced to stop panic buying amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The NSW government has overridden local council rules which restrict some stores from restocking shelves and operating loading docks outside regular business hours, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Friday.

“We need to make sure these products can move from factories to shelves as quickly as possible,” Ms Berejiklian said in a statement.

“We are moving quickly so truck drivers can make deliveries to supermarkets around the clock.

“It is important that people now stop unnecessary panic buying.”

The regulations apply immediately and will remain until the crisis is over. 

Ms Berejiklian on Thursday said there was “absolutely no need to panic buy or hoard”.

“We are ensuring there’s a solid supply chain and we also want to make sure those most vulnerable who can’t go to the shops every day because they’re immobile, or they’re older or vulnerable, do have that support as well,” she said.

NSW Planning Minister Rob Stokes said the new regulations make clear deliverers can supply stores and retailers with essential goods at all times.

“Councils and retailers have been working well together to allow greater flexibility in delivery hours and this change gives everyone the certainty we need to ensure these deliveries can continue,” Mr Stokes said in a statement.

Property development industry group The Urban Taskforce on Friday welcomed the new regulations.

“In an era of delayed government responses to crises, this swift action is very welcome”, chief executive Tom Forrest said in a statement.

Almost all councils across Australia have agreed to relax truck curfews to allow more deliveries to supermarkets.

Coles has taken out full-page newspaper advertisements announcing limits on toilet paper, pasta, flour, eggs, some meat, hand sanitiser and soaps amid bulk buying.

Woolworths is also limiting purchases of similar products, as well as chilled fresh milk.

Coles chief operating officer Matt Swindells said shops were geared up to put items on the shelf as quickly as possible, with more than 5000 extra casuals employed.

