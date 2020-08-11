Discover Australian Associated Press

More than 250 fines have been issued by police to Victorians who breached coronavirus restrictions. Image by Erik Anderson/AAP PHOTOS

Health

276 fined for breaking Vic virus rules

By AAP

August 11, 2020

2020-08-11 11:03:48

More than 270 people have been fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions in Victoria, including five caught drinking together in a garage. 

Victoria Police conducted 3879 spot checks on homes, businesses and public places in the past 24 hours and fined 276 people. 

They include 74 people fined $1652 for breaching Melbourne’s 8pm-5am curfew and 37 fined $200 for failing to wear a face mask, police said on Monday.

A group of five people was caught by police drinking, smoking and listening to loud music in a garage in Wyndham, in Melbourne’s outer south-western suburbs, following a noise complaint.

They will each receive a $1652 fine. 

Another group of four men, all from different addresses, were fined after they “hanging out” in a Campbellfield car park.

A couple were caught travelling beyond 5km to go to a playground in Wyndham to play with their children because they were “sick of walking around their local area”. 

Under stage four restrictions applying to metropolitan Melbourne, people must stay at home between 8pm and 5am, unless they need to leave for work, medical care or caregiving.

Outside of those hours, residents can’t leave home unless they are shopping for food or essential items, for exercise, or for permitted work and must stay within a 5km radius of their homes.

Under stage three restrictions applying to regional Victoria and Mitchell Shire, stay-at-home restrictions are in effect.

All Victorians must wear a face mask when they leave home.

