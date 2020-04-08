Discover Australian Associated Press

An Adelaide woman has become the second victim of coronavirus in South Australia. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

health

SA records second coronavirus death

By Emily Cosenza and Tim Dornin

April 8, 2020

2020-04-08 14:18:50

A second coronavirus death in South Australia underscores just how deadly the virus can be, Premier Steven Marshall says.

A 62-year-old woman passed away early on Wednesday morning after contracting the virus as a passenger on the Ruby Princess cruise ship.

SA currently has more than 80 COVID-19 cases linked to the ill-fated liner.

The woman’s death followed that of 75-year-old Francesco Ferraro who succumbed to the virus on Monday in a case linked to interstate travel.

Mr Marshall said there was no doubt the virus would take more lives.

“That’s why we have to put restrictions in place,” he said.

“They will unequivocably save lives.”

Chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier said the woman would have booked her cruise without any knowledge of coronavirus.

Professor Spurrier said it was tragic that despite receiving world-class intensive care treatment the woman could not be saved.

“As I understand it she did have some very mild health problems but that would be the same as most other 62-year-olds in our society,” she said.

“So this is a virus that doesn’t discriminate.”

The premier said he had passed along a hand-written note to the woman’s family but was otherwise respecting their privacy.

In a statement, Mr Ferraro’s family said the father of three and grandfather of eight had attended a family function interstate in March and began to feel unwell when he returned.

They said his interactions which led to him catching the virus were nothing outside what a family or group of friends would experience.

They also urged all South Australians to maintain social distancing and other measures to help stop the spread of the disease.

“The family would like to take this opportunity to implore all South Australians to abide by and comply with all the advice and directions given by the government and police,” the statement said.

South Australia currently has 415 confirmed coronavirus cases, with four added to the tally on Tuesday and more cases expected to be confirmed on Wednesday.

About 20 remain in hospital with less than half in intensive care.

Latest figures suggest at least 120 people have recovered.

