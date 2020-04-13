50 years since Apollo 13 miraculous rescue

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A half-century later, Apollo 13 is still considered Mission Control's finest hour. Image by AP PHOTO

Technology

50 years since Apollo 13 miraculous rescue

By By Marcia Dunn, Associated Press

April 13, 2020

2020-04-13 13:20:52

Two of the astronauts who successfully returned to Earth after a near-disastrous Apollo 13 mission still consider the aborted trip a success 50 years after the world watched their ordeal with bated breath on television.

Jim Lovell and Fred Haise are still able to talk about the drama which spawned a Hollywood movie although the third crew member, Jack Swigert, died in 1982.

Although they never made it to the moon after their oxygen tank ruptured on April 13, Lovell and Haise insist they are not superstitious and both use 13 in their email addresses.

“I’m still alive. As long as I can keep breathing, I’m good,” mission commander Lovell, now 92, said from his Lake Forest, Illinois, home.

A half-century later, Apollo 13 is still considered Mission Control’s finest hour.

Lovell calls it “a miraculous recovery”.

Haise, like so many others, regards it as NASA’s most successful failure.

“It was a great mission,” Haise, 86, said.

It showed “what can be done if people use their minds and a little ingenuity”.

As the lunar module pilot, Haise would have become the sixth man to walk on the moon, following Lovell onto the dusty grey surface.

The oxygen tank explosion robbed them of the moon landing, which would have been NASA’s third, nine months after Apollo 11’s Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took humanity’s first footsteps on the moon.

Now the Covid-19 pandemic has robbed them of their anniversary celebrations.

Festivities are on hold, including at Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, where the mission began on April 11, 1970, a Saturday just like this year.

Lovell, Haise and Swigert, a last-minute replacement, were almost to the moon when they heard a bang and felt a shudder.

One-of-two oxygen tanks had burst in the spacecraft’s service module.

The tense words that followed are the stuff of space, and movie, fame.

“OK, Houston, we’ve had a problem here,” radioed Swigert, the command module pilot.

“This is Houston. Say again, please.”

“Houston, we’ve had a problem,” Lovell cut in.

Lovell reported a sudden voltage drop in one of the two main electrical circuits.

Houston’s Mission Control saw pressure readings for the damaged oxygen tank plunge to zero.

The blast also knocked out two electrical power-generating fuel cells and damaged the third.

As Lovell peered out the window and saw oxygen escaping into the black void, he knew his moon landing was also slipping away.

“Not landing on the moon or dying in space are two different things,” Lovell explained, “and so we forgot about landing on the moon.

“This was one of survival. How do we get home?”

The astronauts were 200,000 miles (321,869km) from Earth.

“The explosion could not have happened at a better time,” Lovell said.

Much earlier, he said, and the astronauts wouldn’t have had enough electrical power to make it around the moon and slingshot back to Earth for a splashdown.

A blast in lunar orbit or, worse still, while Lovell and Haise were on the surface, “that would be the end of it”.

“I think we had some divine help in this flight,” Lovell said.

The aborted mission went from being so humdrum that none of the major TV networks broadcast the astronauts’ show-and-tell minutes before the explosion, to a life-and-death drama gripping the entire world.

As flight director Gene Kranz and his team in Houston raced to come up with a rescue plan, the astronauts kept their cool.

Dark thoughts “always raced through our minds, but silently. We didn’t talk about that”, Lovell said.

Haise: “We never hit the point where there was nothing left to do. So, no, we never got to a point where we said, ‘Well, we’re going to die.'”

The White House, less confident, demanded odds.

Kranz refused, leaving it to others to put the crew’s chances at 50-50.

In his mind, there was no doubt, no room for failure – only success.

“Basically that was the name of the game: I’m going to get them home. My team’s going to get them home. We will get them home,” Kranz recalled.

For the record, Kranz never uttered “failure is not an option”.

The line is pure Hollywood, created for the 1995 movie Apollo 13 starring Ed Harris as Kranz and Tom Hanks as Lovell.

The flight controllers went into crisis mode.

They immediately ordered the command module Odyssey shut down to conserve what little power remained, and the astronauts to move into the lunar module Aquarius, now a lifeboat where the carbon dioxide overload, from breathing, threatened to kill them.

Engineers scrambled to figure out how to convert the square air-purifying canisters in the dead capsule into round ones that would fit in their temporary home.

Their outside-the-box, seat-of-the-pants solution, using spacecraft scraps, worked.

But it was so damp and cold that the astronauts couldn’t sleep.

Condensation covered the walls and windows, and the temperature was close to freezing.

Despite the stress, Haise recalls no cross words among the three test pilots.

Splashdown day finally arrived April 17 1970 – with no guarantees.

The astronauts managed to power up their command module, avoiding short circuits as the spacecraft decelerated in the atmosphere.

The communication blackout lasted one-and-a-half minutes longer than normal. Controllers grew alarmed.

Finally, three billowing parachutes appeared above the Pacific.

It was only then, Lovell said, that “we knew that we had it made”.

The astronauts had no idea how much their cosmic cliffhanger impacted the world until they reached Honolulu.

President Richard Nixon was there to greet them.

“We never dreamed a billion people were following us on television and radio, and reading about us in banner headlines of every newspaper published,” Lovell noted.

Apollo 13 “showed teamwork, camaraderie and what NSAA was really made of”, said Columbia University’s Mike Massimino, a former shuttle astronaut.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Virus may impact two AFL years: Malthouse

AFL great Mick Malthouse believes the competition shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic could negatively affect the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

soccer

Socceroos eager to play in postponed Copa

Socceroos midfielder Jackson Irvine hopes a coronavirus pandemic-enforced delay won't scupper Australia's chances of playing in the Copa America.

rugby league

NRL return a bit ambitious: sport minister

The federal government's sports minister has warned leagues must be cautious when planning their return and says the NRL is being a "bit ambitious".

rugby league

'Head south' Tallis tells Qld NRL stars

Brisbane Broncos legend Gorden Tallis says Queensland players need to make sacrifices for the greater good of rugby league and the NRL.

rugby league

NRL not exempt from rules: QLD Premier

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has told the state's NRL teams they will not be exempt from strict quarantine rules ahead of planned season restart.

news

disease

NSW COVID-19 death toll jumps by two to 26

Two more people have died from coronavirus in NSW as the state records nine new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours.

sport

Australian rules football

Virus may impact two AFL years: Malthouse

AFL great Mick Malthouse believes the competition shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic could negatively affect the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

world

virus diseases

Ardern's tribute to Boris' NZ nurse Jenny

Jacinda Ardern has used her Facebook account to send well-wishes to Kiwi Jenny McGee, a nurse that UK PM Boris Johnson has told the world saved his life.