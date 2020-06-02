50,000km of new copper in national network

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The National Broadband Network has purchased nearly 50,000 kilometres of copper wire. Image by Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS

Technology

50,000km of new copper in national network

By Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer

June 2, 2020

2020-06-02 16:03:33

Australian taxpayers have bought enough copper wire to tie a nice bow around the earth for the National Broadband Network.

While NBN Co won’t say how much this costs, Labor believes it’s more than half-a-billion dollars, based on previous copper purchases by the network.

The company has revealed it’s purchased 49,620 kilometres of copper to date.

That’s more than the circumference of the earth, at 40,075km.

But while the company answered media questions on this point, it did not give a figure in response to a Senate estimates question asking how much had been bought.

The copper is used to connect houses to their closest fibre-to-the-curb or fibre-to-the-node points, as well as replacing older, degraded copper wires in the network.

In the case of Fibre to the Curb (FTTC) connections, the copper usually only runs from a pit in the front yard to the house.

“Fibre to the Curb technology is an important part of the multi-technology mix that has enabled NBN Co to connect more Australians, more quickly than using a full-fibre rollout,” an NBN Co spokesman told AAP on Monday.

These new connections have used more than 19,770km, NBN Co told the Senate in a written answer to questions from March.

“The great irony of this statement is the significant stockpile of copper hasn’t even been used to remediate the already deteriorating copper in the ground,” Labor’s communications spokeswoman Michelle Rowland said.

She was concerned the company didn’t give an overall quantity to the Senate, saying it seemed to be an attempt to withhold the information.

“Taxpayers have spent $51 billion on the NBN, which is $21.5 billion more than what the Liberals promised their model would originally cost,” she said.

“The parliament has every right to know where this money is going.”

The company has laid more than 300,000km of fibre optic cable for its high-speed network.

Latest sport

rugby league

Cowboys lose Taumalolo with knee blow

North Queensland superstar Jason Taumalolo has been ruled of the Cowboys' clash with Cronulla with a knee injury.

rugby union

RA seeks Rugby Championship hub in Aust

Rugby Australia aims to host the entire Rugby Championship if the competition goes ahead, while further cost-cutting measures at headquarters are planned.

Australian rules football

Hawks' Kennedy Snr a Hall of Fame legend

Hawthorn coaching great John Kennedy Snr has been elevated as the 29th legend of the Australian Football Hall of Fame, with St Kilda's Lenny Hayes inducted too.

rugby union

Massive job cuts as Rugby Aust rebuilds

Rugby Australia has announced it will shed 47 jobs from its 142-strong workforce for a saving of $5.5 million to find a way out of its current financial crisis.

sport

Ricciardo joins call for action on racism

Basketball legend Michael Jordan has joined the chorus of sporting personalities from across the globe to address the death of George Floyd.

news

inquest

Qld child safety dept 'failed' Mason Lee

Queensland's child safety department failed in its duty to protect toddler Mason Jet Lee from serious harm in the months before his death, a coroner has found.

sport

rugby league

Cowboys lose Taumalolo with knee blow

North Queensland superstar Jason Taumalolo has been ruled of the Cowboys' clash with Cronulla with a knee injury.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Trump vows to end violent US protests

President Donald Trump has pledged to end the looting and violence, saying he would deploy the military if governors refused to call out the National Guard.