$534m support for Vic virus-hit businesses

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victoria has unveiled a $534 million support package for businesses hurt by the second lockdown. Image by Luis Ascui/AAP PHOTOS

Health

$534m support for Vic virus-hit businesses

By Benita Kolovos

July 11, 2020

2020-07-11 12:50:59

The Victorian economy could take up to three years to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, the state’s treasurer has warned. 

Treasurer Tim Pallas unveiled a $534 million support package on Friday, including $5000 cash grants for businesses affected by the six-week lockdown of metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire.

He said there will be “literally billions of dollars written off the expected size of the Victorian economy” due to the second wave of coronavirus currently battering the state. 

The treasurer anticipates the June quarter will finish 14 per cent below previous government estimates, with unemployment to peak at 11 per cent.

“That is a profound reduction and it will take some years before we see that level of economic activity come back,” he said, warning it could take up to three years. 

Mr Pallas said if you had asked him “a few weeks ago” about the state’s outlook he would have been “a little more optimistic”.

“Today, I’m less so,” he said.

More than 80,000 Victorian businesses will be eligible for the cash grants, as well as an extended and expanded payroll tax deferral.

The package also includes $30 million for the hospitality industry, $20 million for a fund for businesses in the Melbourne CBD, and $40 million for regional tourism businesses to cover the cost of refunds.

Some $6 million will go to mental health support for business owners. A $10 million mentoring program will also be set up, pairing small business operators with experienced professionals. 

“Clearly, the return to Melbourne (of) stage three restrictions just isn’t where we want it to be. Really what this will be is a clearly traumatic, a very difficult time for many people,” Mr Pallas said.

“For the pain, for the hardship that people have to endure, I want to be very clear that the government apologises to Victorians for it.”

He said the government has now offered $6 billion in support to Victorians during the pandemic.

“This a testing time for business. It is a testing time for us all. It is important that we do more than simply provide platitudes of support to the community,” Mr Pallas said. 

It comes as figures from the federal treasury show 245,000 businesses in Victoria are taking part in the federal government’s JobKeeper program, with an estimated 177,000 in the locked-down greater Melbourne area.

Based on the national average of employees per business receiving JobKeeper, up to 930,000 workers in Victoria could be on the payment.

Latest sport

rugby league

Reynolds, Mitchell facing three-game bans

South Sydney could be without star Latrell Mitchell for up to three matches after he was hit with a grade-two striking charge on Saturday.

Formula One

Verstappen fastest in Styrian GP practice

Max Verstappen has wrapped up Styria GP practice with the fastest time, while Australian Daniel Ricciardo was lucky to be unhurt after crashing into a wall.

rugby union

Reds and Rebels in historic Super draw

The Melbourne Rebels and Queensland Reds have played out a Super Rugby AU stalemate after featuring in a historic extra-time encounter.

rugby league

Mitchell on report as Souths beat Tigers

South Sydney have scored a win over Wests Tigers at Bankwest Stadium, but it could cost them Latrell Mitchell who was put on report late in the game.

rugby union

Reds and Rebels in historic Super draw

The Melbourne Rebels and Queensland Reds have played out a Super Rugby AU stalemate after featuring in a historic extra-time encounter.

news

health

Sydney pub virus cluster now five

Five people are now linked to a coronavirus cluster at a Sydney pub after a patron passed the virus onto those he lives with.

sport

rugby league

Reynolds, Mitchell facing three-game bans

South Sydney could be without star Latrell Mitchell for up to three matches after he was hit with a grade-two striking charge on Saturday.

world

virus diseases

WHO posts record high global virus cases

The WHO says the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours have been reported in the US, Brazil and India.