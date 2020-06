Vic records highest peak since lockdown

A LOOK AT VICTORIA’S NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES AS OF JUNE 29, 2020

* 75 new cases

* But four previous cases have been reclassified, taking the total to 2099 cases and a net gain of 71

* One case in hotel quarantine

* 14 linked to outbreaks

* 37 detected through routine testing

* 23 under investigation

* There are now 288 active cases in Victoria

* Community transmission is believed to be behind 271 cases, a rise of six with Monday’s numbers

* Nine people are in hospital including one in intensive care

VICTORIA’S 13-DAY RUN OF DOUBLE-DIGITS:

* DAY 13: 75 fresh cases on Monday, June 29

* DAY 12: 49 fresh cases on Sunday, June 28

* DAY 11: 41 fresh cases on Saturday, June 27

* DAY 10: 30 fresh cases on Friday, June 26

* DAY 9: 33 fresh cases on Thursday, June 25

* DAY 8: 20 fresh cases on Wednesday, June 24

* DAY 7: 17 fresh cases on Tuesday, June 23

* DAY 6: 16 fresh cases on Monday, June 22

* DAY 5: 21 fresh cases on Sunday, June 21

* DAY 4: 25 fresh cases on Saturday, June 20

* DAY 3: 13 fresh cases on Friday, June 19

* DAY 2: 18 fresh cases on Thursday, June 18

* DAY 1: 21 fresh cases on Wednesday, June 17

* There were just nine cases on Tuesday, June 16

HIGHEST DAILY TOTAL COVID-19 NUMBERS IN VICTORIA:

* 111 fresh cases on March 28

* 96 fresh cases on March 31

* 84 fresh cases on March 29

* 75 fresh cases on June 29

* 68 fresh cases on April 2

TESTING

* Victoria started a 10-day testing blitz on June 25, with the aim of 100,000 tests in 10 hotspot suburbs.

* Authorities warned the blitz would probably lead to an increase in case numbers.

* More than 792,000 virus tests overall have been done in the state.