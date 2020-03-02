Infections reach 86,000, deaths pass 2900

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The list of countries touched by the coronavirus has climbed to nearly 60. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Infections reach 86,000, deaths pass 2900

By AAP

March 2, 2020

2020-03-02 19:25:55

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 86,000 people globally. The World Health Organisation has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures, based on WHO and national counts:

* Mainland China: 2,870 deaths among 79,824 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

* Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths

* Macao: 10 cases

* South Korea: 3,736 cases, 18 deaths

* Italy: 1,128 cases, 29 deaths

* Japan: 947 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 12 deaths

* Iran: 593 cases, 43 deaths

* Singapore: 102

* France: 100 cases, 2 deaths

* Germany: 66

* United States: 62 cases, 1 death

* Spain: 46

* Kuwait: 45

* Thailand: 42 cases, 1 death

* Taiwan: 39 cases, 1 death

* Bahrain: 38

* Malaysia: 29

* Australia: 23, 1 death

* United Kingdom: 23 cases, 1 death

* Canada: 20

* United Arab Emirates: 19

* Vietnam: 16

* Norway: 15

* Iraq: 13

* Sweden: 13

* Switzerland: 10

* Lebanon: 7

* Netherlands: 7

* Croatia: 6

* Oman: 6

* Austria: 5

* Israel: 5

* Russia: 5

* Greece: 4

* Mexico: 4

* Pakistan: 4

* Finland: 3

* India: 3

* Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

* Romania: 3

* Brazil: 2

* Denmark: 2

* Georgia: 2

* Algeria: 1

* Afghanistan: 1

* Azerbaijan: 1

* Belarus: 1

* Belgium: 1

* Cambodia: 1

* Ecuador: 1

* Egypt: 1

* Estonia: 1

* Iceland: 1

* Ireland: 1

* Lithuania: 1

* Monaco: 1

* Nepal: 1

* New Zealand: 1

* Nigeria: 1

* North Macedonia: 1

* Qatar: 1

* San Marino: 1

* Sri Lanka: 1

Latest sport

cricket

Perry hurt as Aust reach T20 World Cup SF

Superstar allrounder Ellyse Perry has injured her right hamstring as Australia reach the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals with a four-run win against New Zealand.

cricket

Smith 'chilled' as captaincy ban nears end

Steve Smith will be free to captain Australia again at the end of March but a return to national leadership remains a long way off his radar.

Australian rules football

Cats' Ivey banned for Brennan bump in AFLW

Geelong's Jordan Ivey has been banned for her bump on Katie Brennan, while three reprimands and a fine were also doled out in the AFLW round-four match review.

Australian rules football

Hardwick injury blow for Hawks in AFL

A ruptured pectoral muscle will sideline Hawthorn defender Blake Hardwick for up to three months.

rugby league

Captain's challenge given nod for NRL

The ARLC has approved the controversial 'captain's challenge' for the NRL in 2020 saying the rule tweak will add "excitement, unpredictability and tactics".

news

virus diseases

Virus gate open in Australia: experts

Australian health officials have admitted the coronavirus gate is now open, and there's no way to prevent the arrival of new cases.

sport

cricket

Perry hurt as Aust reach T20 World Cup SF

Superstar allrounder Ellyse Perry has injured her right hamstring as Australia reach the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals with a four-run win against New Zealand.

world

politics

Buttigieg to suspend presidential campaign

Former mayor Pete Buttigieg will suspend his campaign for US president, a campaign aide for the Democratic contender says.