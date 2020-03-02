Infections reach 86,000, deaths pass 2900

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 86,000 people globally. The World Health Organisation has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures, based on WHO and national counts:

* Mainland China: 2,870 deaths among 79,824 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

* Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths

* Macao: 10 cases

* South Korea: 3,736 cases, 18 deaths

* Italy: 1,128 cases, 29 deaths

* Japan: 947 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 12 deaths

* Iran: 593 cases, 43 deaths

* Singapore: 102

* France: 100 cases, 2 deaths

* Germany: 66

* United States: 62 cases, 1 death

* Spain: 46

* Kuwait: 45

* Thailand: 42 cases, 1 death

* Taiwan: 39 cases, 1 death

* Bahrain: 38

* Malaysia: 29

* Australia: 23, 1 death

* United Kingdom: 23 cases, 1 death

* Canada: 20

* United Arab Emirates: 19

* Vietnam: 16

* Norway: 15

* Iraq: 13

* Sweden: 13

* Switzerland: 10

* Lebanon: 7

* Netherlands: 7

* Croatia: 6

* Oman: 6

* Austria: 5

* Israel: 5

* Russia: 5

* Greece: 4

* Mexico: 4

* Pakistan: 4

* Finland: 3

* India: 3

* Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

* Romania: 3

* Brazil: 2

* Denmark: 2

* Georgia: 2

* Algeria: 1

* Afghanistan: 1

* Azerbaijan: 1

* Belarus: 1

* Belgium: 1

* Cambodia: 1

* Ecuador: 1

* Egypt: 1

* Estonia: 1

* Iceland: 1

* Ireland: 1

* Lithuania: 1

* Monaco: 1

* Nepal: 1

* New Zealand: 1

* Nigeria: 1

* North Macedonia: 1

* Qatar: 1

* San Marino: 1

* Sri Lanka: 1