SA Treasurer Rob Lucas says its COVID-19 stimulus funding will be spent over the financial year. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

90pct of SA govt $1b stimulus spent early

By Emily Cosenza

July 24, 2020

2020-07-24 09:40:07

About 90 per cent of the South Australian government’s $1billion COVID-19 economic stimulus package is estimated to be spent by the end of the financial year, new figures suggest. 

Treasurer Rob Lucas said it was critical to have funding support over a longer period of time, not just three months.

The package was announced in March to provide financial relief and support to local businesses and not-for-profit organisations hit-hard by the pandemic. 

“In the same way the federal government has extended its JobKeeper wage subsidy, we are ensuring there’s a steady supply of stimulus funding injected into the SA economy,” Mr Lucas said on Thursday.

“The last thing anyone wants is for support to simply fall off a cliff within the first three months of a pandemic. That would have been counterproductive.”

Stimulus money which was able to be spent quickly included $10,000 cash grants for small businesses and not-for-profits, with $186 million already paid. 

More than $13 milion has also been spent on giving eligible homeowners a once-off $500 cash boost and bringing forward the 2020-21 Cost-of-Living Concession to help with everyday expenses like water, gas and electricity bills.

However, Mr Lucas said there would be inevitable delays with some elements of the package, like the land tax transition fund. 

“Ultimately, we are committed to support SA businesses and jobs through the greatest economic challenge of our time.”

All infrastructure works are required to undergo usual planning and procurement processes, which could result in projects starting later than planned.

