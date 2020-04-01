A bigger challenge than SL war: Quayle

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The NRL was suspended due to coronavirus after round two matches were played with no fans. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

A bigger challenge than SL war: Quayle

By Scott Bailey

April 1, 2020

2020-04-01 15:46:34

Twenty five years to the day since the start of the Super League war, veteran administrator John Quayle warns rugby league now faces a far greater challenge – the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday marks a quarter of a century since the first shots were fired publicly in the game’s great war, which tore the sport down the middle for three years.

Renowned as one of the game’s great administrators, Quayle was at the centre of it as the ARL chief executive faced a newly-created rival competition.

The lasting impacts of the great divide – which in its simplest terms was about pay TV but in reality included so much more – hung over the sport for years.

From broken friendships, lost fans and many millions of dollars in expenditure.

But Quayle warns none of that was as serious as the predicament the NRL now finds itself in with the competition suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis.

And he says the game must find a way to learn from the past while ensuring all 16 clubs remain intact.

“Super League was just about one sport, this is about life and death,” Quayle told AAP.

“The game has been so resilient and Australian sport has been to be able to go through times of war and times of recession and depression.

“There is no greater challenge than this.

“But the challenge to administrators is how we come out of it.

“Not only our sport but all the codes.”

Quayle’s message is simple: the league and its clubs must take heed and stop spending beyond their means.

“You have to come out of it stronger,” he said.

“It’s very important because you can’t control what’s happened now, it’s out of your control.

“But if you’re in the same position in three years’ time, you haven’t achieved anything.”

It was during Quayle’s 14-year administration that the salary cap was introduced, among a range of measures aimed to stop clubs becoming insolvent.

A future fund of about $20 million was created to safeguard the sport long term, controversially kept away from clubs when they needed financial assistance.

But he knows all too well that clubs will rarely save money for a rainy day, regardless of where the eventual financial threat comes from.

“The only thing that ever changes in sport is the dates” Quayle said.

“No matter what code we all have our same problems.

“Reality says there will be a new set of boards in clubs and a new set of coaches that say give me this million dollars and I’ll win a premiership.

“And that’s fantasy and always has been.”

Quayle, who sits on the board of Venues NSW and has a grape and cattle farm in the Hunter region, said it is imperative no clubs are lost to the game.

It comes after Phil Gould warned last week he didn’t expect all would survive the season postponement while Andrew Johns said the shutdown could prompt a better competition with 12 teams.

But Quayle, who saw the top-tier existence of several teams come under threat during the Super League war, insisted it was always in the game’s best interest to retain clubs.

“The game has to be strong in all of this, I want 16 clubs to survive,” he said.

“Once you take out a club you take out generations of fans… What do you do if Brisbane or Canberra or Parramatta go down?

“Are you going to let them fold when they are the future audience?”

Latest sport

rugby league

Leilua slams NRL over pay cuts

Wests Tigers centre Joey Leilua has questioned if the NRL's head office is committing to the same cuts as players during the coronavirus.

rugby league

A bigger challenge than SL war: Quayle

John Quayle says the NRL must emerge from the coronavirus pandemic stronger than ever as the game faces a bigger challenge than the Super League war.

soccer

PFA slams A-League club player stand-downs

The Professional Footballers Association has reiterated its opposition to A-League clubs standing down players during the coronavirus shutdown.

Australian rules football

AFL clubs apply for JobKeeper assistance

AFL clubs have reportedly applied for the Federal Government's JobKeeper package in the face of massive financial pressure caused by the coronavirus shutdown.

rugby union

Players wait, Rugby Aust cut 75% of staff

Rugby Australia will stand down 75 per cent of its staff for the next three months as it braces for a potential $120 million hit due to the coronavirus.

news

virus diseases

NSW coronavirus death toll rises to nine

A ninth person has died from coronavirus in NSW as the premier urges businesses to help plug shortages of crucial equipment including gloves.

sport

rugby league

Leilua slams NRL over pay cuts

Wests Tigers centre Joey Leilua has questioned if the NRL's head office is committing to the same cuts as players during the coronavirus.

world

virus diseases

US death toll above China; Italy 'plateau'

More than 800,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide and more than 40,000 have died, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.