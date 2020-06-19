Discover Australian Associated Press

People heading to NSW's snowfields have been warned they must continue to observe COVID-19 measures.

Tourism and Leisure

A ‘different’ snow season to launch in NSW

By Greta Stonehouse

June 19, 2020

2020-06-19 13:32:29

NSW’s snowfields and ski slopes won’t provide an escape from COVID-19 measures, with police planning patrols of the favourite winter destinations.

The state’s alpine region is due to open on Monday but Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys says this season will be like no other. 

“Over the last few months, we often wondered whether we would get a snow season in or not,” Mr Worboys said on Thursday in Jindabyne. 

“It’s really important people understand it will be different from years gone.” 

National parks and other major stakeholders have worked on COVID-19 safe plans to ensure social distancing. 

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service has already banned tobogganing, sledding and snow tubing in Kosciuszko National Park for at least the start of the season, noting the activities cannot be safely undertaken.

Authorities have also told anyone feeling unwell to stay home to ensure medical centres in snow regions are not swamped. 

Police will be ramping up highway operations and ask drivers to observe the road conditions, which may be unfamiliar to them.  

“I don’t think the roads around here are dicey … some people’s driving can be dicey,” Superintendent Paul Condon said. 

He urged drivers to check the weather forecast, saying “conditions can sometimes be treacherous”.

Police will also be targeting anti-social behaviour while patrolling venues to make sure COVID-19 guidelines are followed. 

