Queensland's borders will reopen on July 10 but anyone who has been in Victoria will be quarantined. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

A guide to Qld’s eased restrictions

By Darren Cartwright

July 1, 2020

2020-07-01 17:31:53

Queensland’s borders will reopen in less than two weeks, and from Friday it will be access-all-areas in pubs and clubs as the government eases restrictions that were designed to halt the spread of COVID-19.

Here’s what the stage three restrictions mean:

BORDER

* Reopens on July 10 but remains closed to travellers from Victoria.

* All visitors, including returning Queenslanders, will have to declare they have not been in Victoria in the 14 days prior to entering the state. A $4000 fine awaits those making a false declaration.

CLUBS, PUBS, CASINOS AND RESTAURANTS

* All areas of venues will be open, including gaming, from midday Friday.

* Capacity for clubs, pubs and restaurants set at one person per four square metres for major venues, and venues under 200 square metres are capped at no more than 50 patrons.

* You can order beer and food at the counter but you must otherwise be seated.

* Queensland’s casinos re-open at midday Friday.

* Shopping centre food courts will also reopen.

GATHERINGS

* Weddings can now cater for 100 guests and the same number of people are allowed at private gatherings in houses.

* Up to 100 mourners will be permitted at funerals

* Concert, theatres and auditoriums can reopen with either 50 per cent capacity or one person for every four square metres.

* Museums, art galleries, libraries and historic sites will operate under the one person per four square metre rule.

SPORTING VENUES/EVENTS

* Stadiums will be allowed up to 50 per cent of capacity or 25,000 spectators whichever is the lesser.

* Events of more than 10,000 people require an approved COVID-19 Safe Event Plan.

