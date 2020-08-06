Discover Australian Associated Press

A fan at the A-League match between Newcastle Jets and Western United tested positive for COVID-19. Image by Darren Pateman/AAP PHOTOS

soccer

A-L could keep crowds despite virus case

By Anna Harrington

August 6, 2020

2020-08-06 16:01:45

Two A-League games could yet go ahead with crowds despite a positive COVID-19 case attending a match on the weekend.

Spectators at Sunday’s A-League game between Newcastle Jets and Western United have been asked to monitor for symptoms after a man in his 20s who attended the match tested positive for coronavirus.

There are only two regular-season A-League games remaining that could potentially be played in front of crowds – Western Sydney Wanderers’ clash with Melbourne Victory on August 12 and Sydney FC’s game against Western United on August 15.

Unless the NSW government intervenes, FFA is unlikely to request those games are played behind closed doors with a decision on crowds left to the Wanderers and Sky Blues respectively.

Unless they receive advice or direction otherwise, Sydney and the Wanderers both plan to proceed with limited numbers of members attending their respective matches.

The Sky Blues’ game is likely to be moved from Bankwest Stadium to Leichhardt Oval – allowing them to lift the Premiers Plate at one of their home grounds.

Newcastle have a ‘home’ game against Wellington on August 13 at Nestrata Jubilee Stadium but that game is set to be played behind closed doors, while Central Coast Mariners have already completed their season.

The A-League’s other remaining fixtures are ‘home’ games for interstate clubs and therefore have no crowds.

Hunter New England Health urged any patrons that attended Sunday’s game at McDonald Jones Stadium to “be alert for symptoms, and if any develop to get tested and self-isolate immediately”.

The FFA said there had been no known contact between crowd members and players, staff and officials and confirmed the Newcastle venue was “currently undergoing a full clean”.

“There are no known cross-over opportunities with teams, high performance staff and match officials as they all operate within designated controlled zones,” the FFA said.

There were 2570 spectators at Sunday’s game but seating in the bays was capped at 25 per cent capacity – with every second row blocked out and only half of each row available – to allow for social distancing.

Ticket transaction information was retained for contact tracing and tracking purposes while patrons had been directed not to attend if they were unwell, diagnosed with COVID-19, in contact with someone with the virus or awaiting test results.

There has been one game played at McDonald Jones Stadium since – Wednesday night’s match between Wellington Phoenix and Brisbane Roar – but there was no crowd in attendance.

The man at Sunday’s game was a close contact of a member of the Jets’ under-15s squad who had tested positive.

The teenage boy had played a match for Newcastle’s under 15s on August 1.

His teammates and opposition players were all considered close contacts and required to isolate for 14 days, while the Jets closed all their academy training as a precaution.

Newcastle’s academy players have not had any contact with their A-League counterparts due to that competition’s strict biosecurity regulations.

The A-League season is being completed in NSW, with interstate clubs based in hubs.

