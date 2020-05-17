A-League aims for June training return

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
FFA chief executive James Johnson says soccer is aiming for a June return and completion by August. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

soccer

A-League aims for June training return

By Anna Harrington

May 17, 2020

2020-05-17 14:42:24

A-League teams could resume training in June before the competition aims to complete its season in a hub format by the end of August.

The league has been suspended since late March but Football Federation Australia (FFA) chief executive James Johnson has emphasised the desire to complete the remaining regular-season games, plus finals.

“We’d like the remaining part of the season to be finished by the end of August,” Johnson told Fox Sports News.

“The players could be training as early as June as a team and then we’ve given ourselves that window between June and August to finish the season.

“We’re in a little bit of a different situation to the AFL and the NRL in that we only have 27 regular-season matches left and five more play-off matches.

“Starting in August is certainly the very, very latest we’d want to restart but we’re hoping that we’re going to have players up and running again on the football pitch training from June at the earliest.”

Johnson revealed that the FFA is looking at “different types of hub models”, flagging a base in either NSW or Victoria.

“The two states we’re looking at are NSW and Victoria and it’s important from a logistics standpoint that we play in one state so we have (the least) amount of travel across borders as possible,” Johnson said.

As a proposed ‘bubble’ covering Australia and New Zealand is unlikely to be up and running when the season resumes, the lead-up to any restart will need to include time for Wellington Phoenix to move to Australia and complete a quarantine period.

Many A-League players are out of contract from May 31, and the FFA is in discussions with Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) regarding short-term extensions to allow the season to be completed.

“All the players certainly want to get back on the pitch as soon as possible and they’d like to do so with the same teams that we stopped the season with,” Johnson said.

“We think – the clubs, the FFA and also the PFA – that this is important from an integrity standpoint.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Police investigating Cats' Steven injury

Geelong midfielder Jack Steven is recovering in hospital after being injured on Saturday night and police are investigating the incident.

soccer

A-League aims for June training return

FFA chief executive James Johnson hopes A-League teams can return to training in June, with the season to be completed by the end of August.

rugby league

League great Arthur Summons dies at 84

Rugby league great Arthur Summons has died in Sydney.

Australian rules football

AFL players feel responsibility: Coniglio

Giants skipper Stephen Coniglio says players will be on their best behaviour under the AFL's new health rules as preparations ramp up for the season restart.

tennis

Kyrgios unloads with Murray in live chat

A drunken Nick Kyrgios has unloaded on some of tennis' biggest names in an entertaining Instagram Live chat with close mate Andy Murray on Saturday.

news

virus diseases

New virus cases remain low as curbs ease

Australians have been warned the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, with new infections likely, as states and territories begin lifting a number of restrictions.

sport

Australian rules football

Police investigating Cats' Steven injury

Geelong midfielder Jack Steven is recovering in hospital after being injured on Saturday night and police are investigating the incident.

world

health

Obama's frank speech to college graduates

Barack Obama has offered a brutal assessment of US officials overseeing the nation's coronavirus response in an online speech to graduating college students.