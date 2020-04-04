A-League clubs, PFA to meet over pay

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
PFA boss John Didulica will meet with A-League clubs to discuss the COVID-19 stand down impasse. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

soccer

A-League clubs, PFA to meet over pay

By Anna Harrington

April 4, 2020

2020-04-04 14:54:04

The A-League clubs and Professional Footballers Australia will meet in a bid to settle the league’s pay dispute.

The players’ union has spent the past week reprimanding several clubs for standing down players without pay amid the competition’s suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Perth, Central Coast, Adelaide, Brisbane, Western Sydney and Newcastle were those confirmed to have already stood down players.

The PFA served letters of demand to the clubs seeking their players be reinstated, and threatened legal action.

Western Sydney chairman Paul Lederer, who also heads up the Australian Professional Football Clubs Association, said he and PFA chief executive John Didulica had “reached out to each other to open discussions” on Friday.

Lederer emphasised it was better the clubs and players’ union attempt to reach a resolution rather than become embroiled in legal proceedings.

“Since the inception of APFCA the PFA has worked closely and collaboratively with it to bring about outcomes that are good for the whole of the game, which has reaped benefits for the memberships of each,” Lederer said in a statement.

“The recent statements in the press are not reflective of the relationship both parties enjoy.

“We have agreed that no further legal steps will be taken and next week we will commence discussions to seek common ground on the issues that confront all clubs and player groups in the country at present.”

The A-League has been suspended until at April 22 but it appears likely the competition postponement will need to stretch beyond that date.

Latest sport

soccer

A-League clubs, PFA to meet over pay

The A-League clubs and football's players' union will meet in a bid to resolve their stand-off over player pay during the league's suspension.

rugby union

Farr-Jones' sorry take on Rugby Australia

Wallabies legend Nick Farr-Jones has painted a bleak picture for the code in Australia after years of "atrocious" management by the governing body.

rugby league

V'landys arrival was a 'godsend' for NRL

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has been hailed for the leadership he's shown during the game's fight for survival during the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby union

Rugby Australia player talks breakthrough

The Rugby Union Players' Association has welcomed the release of financial data from Rugby Australia in what signals a breakthrough in pay talks.

basketball

NBL not sold on LaMelo's Hawks buy

The NBL aren't ready to hand the keys over just yet, despite claims from star recruit LaMelo Ball's management team that he has bought the Illawarra Hawks.

news

virus diseases

NSW defends handling of Ruby Princess

NSW's coronavirus total is at 2493 after an additional 104 cases were diagnosed as the government defends its handling of the Ruby Princess debacle.

sport

rugby union

Farr-Jones' sorry take on Rugby Australia

Wallabies legend Nick Farr-Jones has painted a bleak picture for the code in Australia after years of "atrocious" management by the governing body.

world

virus diseases

NY in 'race against time' as US cases rise

New York's mayor is warning that the city desperately needs more medical personnel, supplies and hospital beds as its COVID-19 death toll nears 3000.