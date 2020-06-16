A-League season to resume on July 16

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Melbourne Victory will host Western United at AAMI Park when the A-League season resumes in July. Image by George Salpigtidis/AAP PHOTOS

soccer

A-League season to resume on July 16

By AAP

June 16, 2020

2020-06-16 10:37:41

The A-League season will resume on July 16 after the COVID-19 hiatus with a derby between Melbourne Victory and Western United at AAMI Park.

The remaining 27 matches of the home and away season will be packed into a 28-day period before the finals, which must be completed by August 31.

However, the detail for the remainder of the season is yet to be confirmed, due to the prospect of further relaxations in state border restrictions.

“We have developed multiple draw options for the completion of the regular season,” Football Federation Australia’s head of leagues Greg O’Rourke said on Tuesday.

“All options commence with Victory taking on Western United at AAMI Park followed by a game between the table-topping Sydney FC against third-placed Wellington Phoenix at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium the following day.

“The reason for having multiple draw options – which our clubs are across – is due to the fact that over the next few weeks there may be additional relaxations in border restrictions and travel movements in Australia, which may enable our clubs from Victoria, Queensland and South Australia to remain and play in their home cities, rather than relocating to New South Wales to complete the season.”

Perth Glory and Wellington Phoenix are committed to playing the remainder of their regular-season games in NSW.

A-League clubs are free to return to training on Wednesday.

The FFA is yet to lock in a broadcast deal with Fox Sports for the remainder of the season.

With coronavirus restrictions easing, O’Rourke was confident crowds would be allowed back into matches when the season resumed.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison flagged the prospect of sporting venues with capacities below 40,000 hosting up to 10,000 supporters.

“We will continue to work closely with the federal and state governments, as well as our venues, to consider how we can accommodate as many club members and fans as possible at matches when the competition resumes,” O’Rourke said in a statement.

“With our finals series still the best part of two months away, we are keen to keep our options and thinking open regarding how and where that may be held.”

Latest sport

cricket

Hockley tipped to be interim CA boss

Cricket Australia will on Tuesday remove Kevin Roberts as chief executive, with Nick Hockley to be named interim CEO.

soccer

A-League season to resume on July 16

The A-League season will resume on July 16, but there is still no broadcast deal in place.

Australian rules football

Burgoyne call leads to AFL rule change

The AFL has tightened its rules around dangerous tackles to better protect players' heads after Hawthorn's Shaun Burgoyne escaped suspension for a sling tackle.

Australian rules football

Rowell on track for AFL Rising Star nod

Gold Coast teenager Matt Rowell is a raging favourite for the AFL Rising Star award after claiming the round two nomination.

cricket

CA on the cusp of axing CEO Kevin Roberts

Cricket Australia will soon be searching for a new chief executive as it prepares to part ways with Kevin Roberts.

news

crime, law and justice

No bail as Orkopoulos faces NSW court

Disgraced former NSW Labor minister Milton Orkopoulos has not applied for bail after being charged with sexually abusing two boys in the 1990s.

sport

cricket

Hockley tipped to be interim CA boss

Cricket Australia will on Tuesday remove Kevin Roberts as chief executive, with Nick Hockley to be named interim CEO.

world

homicide

Family wants justice over Atlanta shooting

The shooting of a black man by white police officers in Atlanta, Georgia, has boosted calls for police reforms in the US.