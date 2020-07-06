A-League set to join Victoria sport exodus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Melbourne Victory are one of three Victorian A-League clubs set to be relocated in interstate hubs. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

soccer

A-League set to join Victoria sport exodus

By Anna Harrington

July 6, 2020

2020-07-06 13:24:41

Melbourne Victory, Melbourne City and Western United are poised to depart Victoria and leave the state bereft of top-line professional football teams as the border with NSW slams shut.

Monday’s announcement that the NSW-Victoria border will close at 11.59pm Tuesday due to Melbourne’s worsening COVID-19 outbreak is expected to force the A-League’s hand and drive Melbourne’s three clubs to relocate to NSW for this month’s season restart.

After the government announcement, the A-League clubs were in discussion with the FFA, while Melbourne City were making plans to arrive in NSW before the Tuesday border closure.

Like 10 AFL teams, NRL’s Melbourne Storm and Super Rugby’s Melbourne Rebels, Victoria’s A-League clubs will have no clear idea when they can return home.

Some Victorian AFL clubs travelled to their hubs on Sunday, with the remainder to depart by Monday evening.

Storm have been outside Victoria for almost two weeks – originally relocating to NSW for one game before setting up camp on the Sunshine Coast.

They will play their home games in Brisbane for the foreseeable future.

The Rebels moved to Canberra on June 26 and will play their home games at a range of venues. They are unlikely to return to Victoria any time soon.

Meanwhile Supercars, which has several teams based in Victoria, said it was discussing options for those teams with health and government authorities.

The Victorian A-League clubs had previously been briefed on the possibility of heading into a NSW hub before their return to play and had been preparing to move interstate if necessary.

Western United are due to play Melbourne Victory on July 16 and then Melbourne City on July 20, with the venue for both games initially listed as “TBC”, depending on border restrictions.

The Victorian clubs had originally hoped to play those games at AAMI Park before heading into a NSW hub – but that had looked increasingly unlikely in recent days and now appears impossible given Victoria’s coronavirus spike.

“If things aren’t going well in Victoria, I imagine that we’ll be in a hub, most likely in NSW, for probably four-odd weeks,” Victory veteran Leigh Broxham told RSN radio on Monday morning.

Broxham and his wife Sam are parents to young triplets and the Victory veteran was uncertain whether he would bring his family into a hub – or if it would even be an option.

Second-placed City have just three regular-season games remaining, while United (sixth, six games to play) and Victory (10th, five games left) face packed schedules.

Latest sport

soccer

A-League set to join Victoria sport exodus

With the NSW border closure imminent, Victoria's three A-League teams are set to join AFL, NRL and Super Rugby teams in departing the state.

rugby league

Fonua-Blake facing three-week NRL ban

Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake has been issued with a grade-three contrary conduct charge for verbally abusing a referee in Sunday's NRL defeat to the Knights.

Australian rules football

Houli out of Tigers' Queensland AFL hub

Bachar Houli has confirmed he will miss Richmond's next five AFL matches for family reasons as the reigning premiers head north to their Queensland hub.

Australian rules football

Finlayson, Himmelberg help GWS down Hawks

GWS forwards Jeremy Finlayson and Harry Himmelberg have kicked four goals each to help their side defeat Hawthorn by 34 points in round five of the AFL season.

rugby league

Fonua-Blake apologises for abusing referee

Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake has apologised to an NRL referee for an expletive abuse after he sent off in his team's 14-12 loss to Newcastle.

news

epidemic and plague

AMA alarmed by revellers at Qld club

Doctors say Queensland should reassess the decision to ease coronavirus restrictions after patrons were filmed dancing in a packed area of a Brisbane nightclub.

sport

rugby league

Fonua-Blake facing three-week NRL ban

Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake has been issued with a grade-three contrary conduct charge for verbally abusing a referee in Sunday's NRL defeat to the Knights.

world

virus diseases

US cases dip as WHO notes global surge

The World Health Organisation has recorded the highest single-day increase of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic as the US numbers slowed.