A-League, W-League to go ahead with crowds

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Melbourne City can entertain their faithful against Western Sydney on Saturday despite coronavirus. Image by George Salpigtidis/AAP PHOTOS

soccer

A-League, W-League to go ahead with crowds

By Anna Harrington and Ed Jackson

March 13, 2020

2020-03-13 19:42:41

This weekend’s A-League and W-League games will go ahead with crowds despite concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

Brisbane will host Central Coast on Friday night, kicking off five A-League matches this weekend, while there will also be two W-League semi-finals.

The FFA opted to proceed with matches on state and federal government direction, along with advice from their chief medical officer and club doctors.

It does however seem almost certain next week’s matches will be played behind closed doors, with the federal government announcing non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people will be banned from Monday.

“We will be proactive, we will be practical and we will be agile,” FFA chief executive James Johnson said.

“We will not be reactive.”

A multi-stakeholder working group has been established by the FFA to consider a whole-of-game approach to the virus outbreak – including FFA Cup, National Premier Leagues and grassroots football.

Johnson said the group would be meeting on Sunday to discuss the official status of matches from Monday onward, with latest government advice to guide their decisions.

Several protocols will be enacted for this weekend’s matches affecting fan interaction with players, no pre-game handshakes between teams and restricting media access to pre- and post-match opportunities with players and coaches.

If the W-League finals are postponed, a number of teams would be likely to lose key personnel to European, Asian or American clubs before a potential rescheduled series could be played.

“I know (defender Yukari) Kinga, she’s leaving next Sunday – so if the grand final is not on Saturday (she won’t be there),” Melbourne City coach Rado Vidosic said on Friday.

“And the rest of the girls, their flights are booked. They are expected to rock up at their training sessions, they are probably expected to start their preparation for wherever they’re going to end up.

“So … yes – everything is planned for them to leave after the grand final.”

Latest sport

cricket

Silent treatment goes viral at the SCG

Australia's one-day cricket series against New Zealand started in front of clapping cameramen as a fan in a gas mask waited outside the locked SCG gates.

cricket

Kane Richardson gets coronavirus all-clear

Australia fast bowler Kane Richardson has been cleared of coronavirus after missing the first ODI against New Zealand with a sore throat.

soccer

A-League, W-League to go ahead with crowds

This week's A-League and W-League matches will proceed as scheduled, with fans allowed into stadiums despite concerns over the coronavirus.

rugby league

'No emotion' as fans face NRL lockout

The NRL say they are simply following advice as they delay shutting out fans until round two. Games go ahead as planned this weekend despite virus concerns.

Australian rules football

Virus closes AFL games to fans

Fans will be locked out of AFL games as part of the league's measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

news

politics

Grand Prix cancelled, Dutton has virus

The coronavirus outbreak has killed off this weekend's Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, but leaders have decided only to advise against mass gatherings.

sport

cricket

Silent treatment goes viral at the SCG

Australia's one-day cricket series against New Zealand started in front of clapping cameramen as a fan in a gas mask waited outside the locked SCG gates.

world

virus diseases

Trudeau stays home as wife has virus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating at home after his wife tested positive for the new coronavirus.