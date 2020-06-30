A viral post from someone called Serena Williams was not from the tennis champion

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.

FactCheck Social Media

A viral post from someone called Serena Williams was not from the tennis champion

By AAP FactCheck

June 30, 2020

2020-06-30 18:46:19

The Statement

There’s a famous tennis player in the United States called Serena Williams. There’s also a social media post by someone called Serena Williams getting a lot of attention at the moment in the US and elsewhere in the world. 

The post shows a screenshot of a Facebook post. The screenshot has been shared on Instagram with a banner that tags the @serenawilliams Instagram page of the sports star.

The Facebook post itself, from someone called Serena Williams, starts with “I’m sick of covid-19, I’m sick of black vs. white, I’m sick of Democrats vs. Republican, I’m sick of gay vs. straight. I’m sick of Christian vs atheist. I’m really sick of the media.” 

It continues with statements that people should support whoever they wish in the upcoming US election and believe in God if they wish, before ending with: “If you can’t handle the fact that you may have a friend that has opposing views as you, then you are not any better than the bigots and the racists. I don’t have to agree with everything you believe to be a decent human being & your friend”.

The posts have been viewed more than 450,000 times and have been shared by multiple accounts including here and here.

Screenshot of Facebook post
 A Facebook post by a “Serena Williams” has been interpreted by some as being from the tennis champ. 

The Analysis

As issues including COVID-19 lockdowns, the Black Lives Matter protests and the November US Presidential election continue to divide opinions all over the world, Facebook users have been sharing a post that seems to be from champion tennis player Serena Williams imploring people to be respectful of others’ beliefs.

The 23-time women’s Grand Slam champion has actually been an outspoken figure on issues to do with race and inequality, tweeting a Nike message in May with the line “Don’t pretend there’s not a problem in America” and posting a lengthy discussion about inequality in the United States in June.

However the Serena Williams on the account that posted the text is not the tennis champion, as clearly evident from the bio of the original poster’s Facebook page, which states: “Nope, not THAT Serena Williams”.

The post has been edited twice since appearing on June 15. First to add the hashtag “#repost” to the text and later to add an attribution to another Facebook user who appears to have first posted the text on June 3, 2020.

There is no suggestion that the original post was presented as being from the high-profile tennis player however reposts have tagged her Instagram and Twitter accounts, indicating people believe the post to have come from her.

The post does not appear on the official Serena Williams Facebook page.

Serena Williams
 Tennis champion Serena Williams has been vocal on issues of race and equality in America. 

The Verdict

Based on the evidence, AAP FactCheck finds some reshares and versions of the post to be misleading. The Facebook post is indeed by a person named Serena Williams but not the famous tennis player. There is no suggestion that the original post was presented as being from tennis champ Williams, however  some reshares have tagged the sports champion’s accounts.

Partly False – The claim of the content is a mixture of accurate and inaccurate, or the primary claim is misleading or incomplete.
 

* AAP FactCheck is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network, which promotes best practice through a stringent and transparent Code of Principles. https://aap.com.au/

AAP is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact Checking Network and adheres to its rigorous protocols.

Latest social claims

FactCheck Social Media

A viral post from someone called Serena Williams was not from the tennis champion

There's a famous US tennis player called Serena Williams. There's also a social media post by someone called Serena Williams getting a lot of attention in the US and elsewhere in the world.

FactCheck Social Media

Claim of no COVID-19 pandemic ignores basic facts

A widely circulated Facebook post claims that there is no COVID-19 pandemic.

FactCheck Social Media

COVID-19 vaccine "whistleblower" information sounds a lot like an unrelated study from 1989

As researchers worldwide work to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, a social media post is claiming a vaccine has already been developed and will cause widespread infertility.

FactCheck Social Media

Claims that face masks can cause illnesses are just hot air

A Facebook post claims that a grocery store worker who wore a mask for hours at a time got a lung infection from "breathing in her own bacteria".

FactCheck Social Media

Bill Gates wasn't in NZ this year and those microchip claims have already been debunked

A social media post claims Bill Gates, the US billionaire who is supporting research into a COVID-19 vaccine, was in New Zealand at the end of May.

Latest news claims

FactCheck News Media

Dutton's McKenzie defence fails audit test

Did deputy Nationals leader Bridget McKenzie fund programs that were recommended for funding?

FactCheck News Media

Did the NSW government cut $12.9 million from Fire and Rescue NSW’s funding in the 2019-20 budget?

"The 2019/20 budget cut of $12.9 million to recurrent expenditure on top of $21 million of savings to be found for the government's Labour Expense Cap is crippling FRNSW."

FactCheck News Media

Has the level of casual employment in the Australian workforce not changed for two decades?

“The claim that the workforce is now excessively casualised is simply not true. The level of casualisation hasn’t changed for about 20 years.”

FactCheck News Media

Are dairy farmers receiving just 1.4 cents from a 10 cent per litre milk levy by the major supermarkets?

“Coles and Woolies, they said look we’ll put 10 cents a litre on for the milk and we’ll give it to the dairy farmers. Well I’ve just found out that the dairy farmers get 1.4 cents of that." One Nation leader Pauline Hanson. October 10, 2019.

FactCheck News Media

Do Australians spend twice as much on superannuation fees as they do on electricity?

“Australians spend twice as much on superannuation fees as we do on electricity - some $30 billion a year.” Labor Assistant Minister for Treasury spokesman Andrew Leigh. September 30, 2019.

news

virus diseases

Victoria virus hot spots put into lockdown

Coronavirus hot spots in Melbourne's inner north and west suburbs will be put into lockdown and international flights will be diverted away from Victoria.

sport

Australian rules football

Pies face sanctions over AFL virus breach

Two experienced Collingwood players are under investigation for breaches of the AFL's coronavirus protocols.

world

laws

China passes national security law for HK

National security legislation for Hong Kong has been passed by China's parliament, prompting criticism from Western governments.