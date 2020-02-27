Discover Australian Associated Press

Surging formula sales in China have helped drive an increase in first half profit for a2 Milk. Image by AP PHOTO

earnings

A2 Milk profit up amid China formula boom

By Alex Druce

February 27, 2020

2020-02-27 10:54:57

Surging infant formula sales amid a heftier global ad campaign have helped dual-listed dairy producer a2 Milk boost its first half profit.

The NZ firm reported a 31.8 per cent increase in continuing revenue to $NZ805.3 million ($A773.6 million) for the six months to December 31, $NZ659.2 million of which came from the infant formula segment, up 33.1 per cent on a year ago.

Net profit rose 21.1 per cent to $NZ184.9 million ($A177.6 million).

The company’s ASX-listed shares were 8.33 per cent higher at a near six-month high of $16.25 by 1036 AEDT.

A2, one of the few firms to achieve the all-important SAMR regulatory approval in China, said China label infant nutrition sales doubled to $NZ146.7 million during the half as distribution expanded to 18,300 stores.

US sales also doubled as A2 upped its global marketing spend and increased distribution to 17,500 stores.

While revenue for the first two months of the new year has been above expectations, a2 said potential supply chain disruption from the coronavirus outbreak and higher marketing costs could hurt in the second half.

The full year earnings margin is expected to be between 29 per cent to 30 per cent, down on 32.6 per cent during the first half.

A2 Milk is still searching for a permanent successor to former boss Jayne Hrdlicka, who stepped down in December.

A2 MILK FIRST HALF PROFIT FROTHS UP 

* Revenue up 31.8pct to $NZ805.3m

* Net profit up 21.1pct to $NZ184.9m

* No dividend, unchanged

