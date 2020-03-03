AAP Newswire to close in June

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The national news agency, Australian Associated Press, will be closed at the end of June. Image by Danny Casey/AAP PHOTOS

news media

AAP Newswire to close in June

By AAP

March 3, 2020

2020-03-03 14:00:01

Australia’s AAP Newswire will close after 85 years of supplying content to national and global newspapers, broadcast outlets and digital editions.

The business is no longer viable in the face of increasing free online content, CEO Bruce Davidson said on Tuesday when confirming job losses and the cessation of output at the end of June.

Australian Associated Press’s Pagemasters editorial production service will also close at the end of August.

AAP is owned by Nine, News Corp Australia, The West Australian and Australian Community Media.

AAP chairman Campbell Reid described the newswire as Australian “journalism’s first responder”.

“It is a great loss that professional and researched information provided by AAP is being substituted with the un-researched and often inaccurate information that masquerades as real news on the digital platforms,” added Mr Reid, who is also a News Corp executive.

AAP Newswire provided reporting on general news, courts, politics, finance, entertainment, travel, racing and sport, sport results, plus images and video.

The decision to close had been tough but shareholders were left with little option, he said.

“The number of organisations choosing to no longer rely on the AAP service has made the business unsustainable.”

AAP Newswire has more than 180 staff spread across every Australian state and territory, plus New Zealand, Los Angeles and London. In addition there are about 100 freelance photographers. And scores more contractors working for Pagemasters.

There will be job opportunities as AAP’s shareholders and other external companies reorganise the way they receive news and page production services, a company statement read.

Editor-in-Chief Tony Gillies paid tribute to his team, describing them as “the most humble and hardest news people”.

“We have had a place like no other in journalism. We exist for the public’s interest and I now fear for the void left by the absence of AAP’s strong, well-considered voice,” Mr Gillies said.

Latest news

news media

AAP Newswire to close in June

National news agency, Australian Associated Press, will be shut down at the end of June after its owners decided it was no longer sustainable.

health

Qld virus student delayed seeking help

A tenth Queensland coronavirus case has been confirmed as a 20-year-old student from China who spent two weeks in Dubai before entering the country.

communicable diseases

Australia weighs new virus travel bans

The government has flagged bold new measures to slow the spread of coronavirus after Australia recorded its first two cases of person-to-person transmission.

politics

Scandal surrounding 'sports rorts' deepens

The national audit office has revealed yet another version of the spreadsheet used in the so-called sports rorts saga was sent the day the election was called.

health

People on Dubai flight should isolate

NSW Health is urging passengers sitting near a coronavirus-infected woman aboard a Sydney-bound Qatar flight last week to isolate themselves from others.

news

health

Qld virus student delayed seeking help

A tenth Queensland coronavirus case has been confirmed as a 20-year-old student from China who spent two weeks in Dubai before entering the country.

sport

tennis

Hewitt bullish about Davis Cup prospects

Australia's Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt is confident his team will cover the absences of Nick Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur in the looming tie against Brazil.

world

health

China virus crisis wanes, worsens in US

There were 125 new coronavirus cases in China on Monday, down from 202 a day earlier, bringing the total to 80,151, and the death toll to 2,943.