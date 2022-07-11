ESCAPE, EXPLORE AND ENJOY: JW MARRIOTT INSPIRES FAMILIES TO COME TOGETHER AND TRULY CONNECT

Strengthen The Bonds That Matters Most With Fun-Packed Adventures From Pristine Beaches To Himalayan Foothills And Cultural City Hubs Across Asia

HONG KONG, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — With borders reopening across Asia and summer around the corner, JW Marriott Hotels and Resorts in the Asia Pacific (excluding China) is inspiring families to join the great multigenerational escapes and spend quality time together. Whether families plan to travel together or venture on a local getaway, JW Marriott is a haven of inspired luxury, offering intuitive services and experiences that every generation can indulge in, ensuring that the whole family can come together for their most meaningful moments.

Inspired by founder J. Willard Marriott’s principle of mindfulness, the brand’s signature programs are carefully curated to help guests be fully present, foster connections, and revitalize the mind, body, and spirit. Family by JW is an interactive program for both children and adults to promote engagement and enrichment among all family members. Providing a multi-sensory experience, the signature JW Garden is where herbs and vegetables are grown in-house and incorporated into various touchpoints of the guest journey. Throughout the hotel, guests are encouraged to experience a holistic approach to well-being with tranquil spaces, Mindful Moments, and Sensory Programming.

Nature Adventures in the Maldives, Gold Coast, Phuket, and Mussoorie

Underwater Adventures at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is the ultimate family resort with up to 100 activities available for children at the Family by JW – Little Griffins Kids Club. The architecture of the kids club is inspired by a pirate ship with beach huts, providing an element of discovery in every room for young underwater-themed enthusiasts. Activities such as treasure hunts, arts and crafts, and interactive island exploration will whisk the young adventurers on true adventures of a lifetime. The two-story Duplex Beach Pool Villas overlooking the stunning Indian Ocean is the ultimate luxurious island living accommodating up to four adults and two children, ensuring plenty of space for the whole family to relax and unwind together.

Surfers Paradise Retreat at JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa

A luxury coastal retreat in Surfers Paradise, JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa offers exploration for young and multigenerational travelers to engage by Gold Coast’s white sandy beaches. With its curated Family by JW program, families can join snorkeling in the resort’s famous saltwater lagoon, sandcastle making, or daily fish feeding. Highlights include the JW Garden tours and herb planting hosted by the culinary team where children can grow a deeper appreciation for how produce and herbs are cultivated. This is part of the resort’s commitment to naturally-inspired dining through its JW Garden offering fresh, local ingredients for garden-to-table dining experiences and hands-on cooking classes. Children can see for themselves those fresh ingredients being incorporated into the very food they eat.

Cultural Enrichment at JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa

JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa is well-known for its Cooking School by JW, where families can join the resort’s culinary experts in discovering the secrets of delicious and nutritious Thai delicacies that reflect the destination’s culture. As part of the interactive cooking class, budding foodies will enjoy the educational walk through JW Garden to learn more about indigenous spices, herbs, and vegetables. After, families can explore turtle conservation at the Mai Khao Turtle Shelter and unwind at the Mai Khao beach – just a stone’s throw away with soothing spaces throughout the beachfront to soak in the serene surroundings or take part in Mindful Moments such as gentle yoga or batik painting activities.

Scenic Sanctuary at JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort & Spa

Nestled among the foothills of the Garhwal Himalayan ranges, JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort & Spa is a calming sanctuary for families to have an unforgettable time together. With sprawling greens surrounding the hotel, families can explore the beautiful treks around Mussoorie, the ‘Queen of Hills’, to enjoy the scenery and dip their feet in the chilly stream. The hotel’s JW Garden, JW Farm and Greenhouse offer a multi-sensory experience curated for guests to highlight the importance of eco-balance while also providing a nourishing farm-to-table experience with its sustainably grown herb and vegetables. Every day of the week, there are activities by Family by JW including Implant Nature, an environmental conservation effort of the now eroding Garhwal range through the plantation of saplings.

Discover Urban Oases in Singapore, Seoul, and Hanoi

Urban Quest at JW Marriott Singapore South Beach

Bringing the best of the city right to the doorstep, JW Marriott Singapore South Beach is located in the heart of Singapore’s art and culture district. Thoughtfully curated, embark on a discovery of the city or within the hotel with an activity guide and exploration map, a rewarding adventure for the whole family. Little ones will have plenty of fun with an in-room JW Marriott camper van and signature Family by JW kids amenities. After an exciting adventure in the city, families can unwind in the sky gardens and enjoy a swim with panoramic views of the city.

Unleash Kids’ Inner Artist at JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul

Escape the heat this summer with some indoor fun at JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul. The hotel’s JW Kids Artists package offers a variety of kids activities for families in search of an entertaining dose of pop art. This urban break includes a ticket to the DikiDiki Design Playground, a unique play environment with various themes to awaken children’s senses and stimulate their power of expression and imagination. Back at the hotel, families will enjoy breakfast at Tavolo 24 overlooking the city, in-room family dining service bringing tasty and shareable dishes, and access to the hotel’s environmentally friendly, LEED Gold-certified swimming pool complex.

Lakeside Glamping at JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi

Hanoi is known as the ‘City of Lakes’ and JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi‘s beautiful lakeside setting is perfect for families to embrace nature and enjoy outdoor fun. The mindful retreat is known for its glamourous camping grounds and JW Lakeside Garden with a combination of entertainment and learning for the young ones and families. Plenty of activities to be enjoyed including herb planting in the JW Lakeside Garden, picnic, treasure hunting, and movie nights at the lakeside. After an exciting day outside, unwind at the luxurious Spa by JW with a personalized spa experience.

