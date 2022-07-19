AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

HOPIUM concretizes its technological lead and files 10 patents for the Hopium Machina

PRNewswire July 19, 2022

PARIS, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — HOPIUM, the first French manufacturer of high-end hydrogen powered vehicles, announces today the filing of the first 10 patent requests for its sedan, the Hopium Machina. This filing aims to guarantee the protection of its know-how and the ownership of its technological innovations, with the ambition of bringing the new generation of hydrogen vehicles to life.

Hopium Logo

These patent requests, filed during the first half of 2022, cover a range of innovations, both in terms of optimization, efficiency, sustainability and environmental impact of the high-powered fuel cell system; as well as interior and exterior design, including interfaces and user experience. 

Olivier Lombard, HOPIUM’s founder, and CEO, declared: “These patent filings represent a new milestone in the realization of our pioneering vision. This step crystallizes the efforts of our talents and concretizes our technological lead.” 

Other patent requests, currently under study, will enrich this first series before the end of 2022.

About HOPIUM

Olivier Lombard, the youngest winner of the 24 hours of Le Mans, founded Hopium, a manufacturer of high-end hydrogen-powered vehicles, as an achievement resulting from his experience acquired on the racing circuits. With the automotive culture in his heritage, Olivier Lombard has driven for 7 years hydrogen- powered racing cars, making him the world’s most experienced racer in this field. As an open-air laboratory, the race has allowed Olivier Lombard and his team to reflect on new mobility solutions to meet today’s environmental challenges. While the transportation sector alone is responsible for 20% of greenhouse gas emissions, the company is positioning itself as a player in the fight against the climate change. Hopium brings together a team of experts and leading partners at the forefront of innovation in the fields of hydrogen fuel cells, technology, and automotive engineering.

www.hopium.com

Follow us on  InstagramLinkedinYoutubeTwitter.

(ISIN: FR0014000U63)
(Mnemonic : ALHPI)

Hopium

Communications Director

Edson PANNIER

+33 (0)6 42 80 01 18

[email protected]

[email protected]

VLC
Corporate press relations

ValÃ©rie LESEIGNEUR

+33 (0)6 68 80 37 35

[email protected]

 

Joy LION

+33 (0)7 62 59 65 86
[email protected]

Actifin

Financial communication

Alexandre COMMEROT
+33 (0)7 85 55 25 25
[email protected]

 

Jean-Yves BARBARA
+33 (0)6 64 11 18 33
[email protected]

Actifin

Financial press relations

Jennifer JULLIA
+33 (0)6 47 97 54 87
[email protected]

SOURCE Hopium

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.