Clarivate Awarded Expanded License for Domain Service in Mainland China

PRNewswire July 21, 2022

MarkMonitor becomes the first and only foreign-owned domain name registrar licensed in Mainland China to offer .com, .cn and .net Top Level Domains

LONDON, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced it is the first and only licensed foreign-owned domain name registrar in Mainland China to offer a wide range of Top Level Domains including .com, .net, .cn, .中国, to companies hosting website content locally. By launching a new registrar service in Mainland China through its industry-leading corporate domain registrar, MarkMonitor Information Technology (Shanghai) Company Limited, Clarivate provides a streamlined domain management solution for customers operating live websites and holding domains in Mainland China.

The Chinese e-commerce market is set to reach US$3.3 trillion in 2025.1 However, with security cited as the biggest challenge in domain management, according to a Clarivate report in 2021, organizations seeking a foothold in one of the world’s most vibrant online markets have to ensure that security is at the top of their domain management agenda. ￼

Gordon Samson, Chief Product Officer, Clarivate, said, “Digital brand identities are among organizations’ most valuable assets in today’s hyper-connected world. However, online brand value can be compromised due to an ever-growing number of cyber threats. Successful brands recognize these threats and place secure domain management at the core of their digital strategies. Through our leading corporate domain registrar, MarkMonitor™, we protect companies from cybersquatting and attacks against domain names by managing and protecting their domain portfolios.

At Clarivate, we are on a bold mission to help customers reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. We are committed to helping our customers unlock the full potential of their corporate domain portfolios with our smart and secure solutions, coupled with unmatched service and expertise. Mainland China is one of the world’s intellectual property powerhouses and we are proud to expand our capabilities to better serve our customers and partners in this dynamic and fast-growing region.”

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world’s most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Professional Services and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing & Technology. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Notes to editors

Clarivate continues to expand its presence and investment in Asia. In 2020, MarkMonitor, the leading corporate domain registrar from Clarivate, became a licensed domain registrar in Mainland China. Incopat joined Clarivate and Clarivate acquired Hanlim IPSC, providing customers in China, South Korea and beyond a more comprehensive range of IP solutions and services. Clarivate also powers White Rabbit image solutions to simplify the process of researching image trademarks and better serve Chinese trademark professionals.

