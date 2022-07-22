AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • environmental issue

72 Award Recipients Champions ESG For A Sustainable World At The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2022

PRNewswire July 22, 2022

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The region’s leading NGO Enterprise Asia is pleased to confer the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2022 to 72 outstanding award recipients for championing ESG to build a resilient world and a sustainable future for all.

Widely regarded as the gold standard for CSR and sustainability practice, the AREA is the most prominent CSR recognition program across Asia initiated by Enterprise Asia. The AREA aims to recognize and honor Asian businesses and leaders for championing sustainable and socially responsible business practices.

Richard Tsang, president of Enterprise Asia, stated in his welcome speech, “The pandemic has catalyzed our growth as people and as a society, and this is only the beginning of a much greater transformation. Through collaboration and partnership, we can deliver the required investments and actions to accelerate progress in social, environmental, and economic sectors.”

According to Dr Eugene Chien, Chairman of the AREA Judging Committee, “I am proud that many of the participants this year have strived to adopt this practice as well as manage the continuance of their CSR initiatives and evolve them into larger ventures. This results in projects that are more sustainable, of greater relevance to the target community, and create a meaningful positive change in society.”

Since 2011, the AREA has been recognizing businesses from various industries while honoring their achievements in the categories of Social Empowerment, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Green Leadership, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Responsible Business Leadership, and Corporate Sustainability Reporting. This year, a total of 260 submissions across 19 countries/regions have undergone a stringent judging process which is based on the 3 criterion of effectiveness and reach, relevance, and sustainability, and only 100 impactful CSR programs and 3 business leaders were accorded as winners.

The recipients of the Responsible Business Leadership Category which recognizes leaders who are strong advocates for responsible entrepreneurship and at the forefront of promoting sustainable practices and in promoting the sustainability agenda within their organizations and their communities include Tsai Hong-Tu, Chairman of Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. and Joseph Huang, Chairman of E.SUN Commercial Bank Ltd, from Taiwan, and Dr. Jacques Marcille, Managing Director of Kulara Water Co., Ltd. From Cambodia.

Other notable award recipients are CPC Corporation Taiwan under the Green Leadership category with its program “Take the First Step Towards Carbon Neutrality in the Energy Industry”; Far Eastern New Century Corporation under the Circular Economy Leadership category with its “Green Growth through Circular Economy” program; KWG Living Group Holdings Limited of China, Puncak Niaga Holdings Berhad of Malaysia and AUO Corporation of Taiwan under the Corporate Governance category; Energy Development Corporation of Philippines, Government Housing Bank of Thailand, and SinoPac Holdings under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting category; PT Pupuk Kujang of Indonesia and LEO Global Logistics Public Company Limited of Thailand under the Social Empowerment category.

Prior to the AREA, the International CSR & Sustainability (ICS) Summit 2022 was held in the day. The virtual summit was convened with over 300 C-suite-level executives, business leaders, and CSR practitioners from 19 countries/regions.

Themed “The ZERO Shift”, the summit provided a regional platform for leading thought leaders and CSR practitioners to explore the application of the net-zero approach to the entirety of the sustainability equation to achieve zero emissions, zero waste, and zero inequality.

The Chairman of Enterprise Asia, Tan Sri Dr Fong Chan Onn, expressed at the summit’s opening that “We must work collectively to adhere to E.S.G. – environmental, social, and governance to build a sustainable world along with rapid economic advancement; and consistent and transparent E.S.G. reporting will help contribute to zero emissions, zero waste, and zero inequality.”

The speakers were Kim-See Lim, Regional Director of East Asia & the Pacific of International Finance Corporation (IFC); Dr. Naoki Adachi, Executive Director of Japan Business Initiative for Biodiversity, and CEO & Founder of Response Ability Inc.; Dr. Niven Huang, ASPAC ESG Leader of KPMG Taiwan; Olivier Trecco, Head of ASEAN, Japan, Australia of ESG Solutions Sustainable1; Monica Bae, Regional Lead – Capital Markets APAC of CDP; Daniele Mae C Coronacion, Climate Change and Sustainability Services Manager of Ernst & Young Global Delivery Services; Dr. Allinnettes Adigue, Head of the ASEAN Regional Hub of Global Reporting Initiative; Kevin Milla, Consultant, Carbon Specialist of Paia Consulting; Alexandra Tracy, Founder and President of Hoi Ping Ventures; Ali Mohamed Ali, Founder of OxEarth and CEO of Destination EMEA of Independent Consultant, United Nations Global Compact; Duncan Lee, Director of Investment Environmental, Social & Governance, Group Investment of AIA Group; Lt. General Sudhir Sharma, Advisor to Enterprise Asia; Ben Kellard, Director of Business Strategy of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership; Ivy Kuo, Partner and PwC Asia Pacific ESG Leader of PwC China ESG Services; Anirban Ghosh, Chief Sustainability Officer, Mahindra Group; Dr. Mushtaq Memon, Regional Coordinator, United Nations Environment Programme.

The AREA and ICS 2022 are supported by CSRone, the Global Reporting Initiative, India CSR Network, Malaysian Business Council of Cambodia (MBCC), Malaysia Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC), National Institute of Entrepreneurship and Innovation (NIEI), Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce, and Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE), with Bangkok Post, BusinessWorld, Commercial Times, Hong Kong Economic Times, Kumparan, and SME Magazine as media partners and Evogenetic Studio as the Official Production Partner.

RECIPIENTS OF THE ASIA RESPONSIBLE ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2022

RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS LEADERSHIP

NAME

ORGANIZATION

COUNTRY/REGION

Tsai Hong-Tu
Chairman

Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

Taiwan

Joseph Huang
Chairman

E.SUN Commercial Bank Ltd

Taiwan

Dr. Jacques Marcille
Managing Director

Kulara Water Co., Ltd.

Cambodia

SOCIAL EMPOWERMENT CATEGORY

ORGANIZATION

CSR PROGRAM

COUNTRY/REGION

ADATA Technology Co., Ltd

The Future is Ours to Define

Taiwan

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd

Lighting up the Stars and Inspiring Hope

Taiwan

Aspire Systems

Harihara Subramanian Scholarship

India

Celcom Axiata Berhad

Community Reliefs, Digital Entrepreneurship & Equity in Education

Malaysia

Chugai Pharma Taiwan

Cycling for Charity

Taiwan

CK Power Public Company Limited

Hinghoi: Renewable Energy for Sustainable Community

Thailand

CPC Corporation Taiwan

The Guardian Angels of CPC, Taiwan

Taiwan

DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd.

DBS Taiwan’s Effort Towards Zero Food Waste

Taiwan

E Ink Holdings Inc.

eRead for The Future

Taiwan

Far Eastern Big City Shopping Malls Co., Ltd.

Big City Street Art Festival

Taiwan

Farglory Life Co.,Ltd.

Farglory Life Insurance Infinite Love Support Vulnerable Groups Program

Taiwan

Fubon Life Insurance

Fubon Life Transportation and Medical Assistance Program for Elderly Cancer Patients

Taiwan

Government Savings Bank

Car and Motorcycle Title Loan

Thailand

KDN Company Limited

Krisy Kreme Super60

Thailand

Krungthai Bank PCL.

Paotang App

Thailand

LEO Global Logistics Public Company Limited

My School Project

Thailand

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

Dementia Friendly Program

Taiwan

NSE Asia Products Pte Ltd

Nu Skin Southeast Asia Children’s Heart Fund (SEACHF)

Singapore

PETRA Group

Providing Solutions for Humanity through Sustainable Technology

Malaysia

President Chain Store Corp.

7-ELEVEN In-store Spare Change Donation Brings Back The Love Together

Taiwan

Prince Holding Group

Chen Zhi Scholarship

Cambodia

Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA)

Renewable Energy Project and Sustainable Development for the Community

Thailand

PT Badak NGL

Salin Swara (Sampah Keliling Swadaya Masyarakat) Social Innovation in Waste Management

Indonesia

PT Pembangkitan Jawa Bali – UBJOM Rembang

Empowered Women in Agriculture (Wanita Berdaya Tani Community)

Indonesia

PT Polytama Propindo

Mang Covid (Covid-19 Prevention Management)

Indonesia

PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur

Community Empowerment Program for Coral Reef Media Plantation by KIMASEA Group

Indonesia

PT Pupuk Kujang

Kampung NanasKu: Pineapple Cultivation and Processing Based On Community Empowerment

Indonesia

S&P Syndicate Public Company Limited

S&P Value for a Better Community

Thailand

SinoPac Holdings

Organizing Song of Life for the Elderly: Record the Stories of Taiwan

Taiwan

Sinyi Realty Inc.

Deeply Rooted in Communities for a Sustainable Future

Taiwan

SPEEDWIND DISTRIBUTIONS Co., Ltd.

Giving with Heart – CSR Initiative

Cambodia

Tai O Heritage Hotel

Promoting Sustainable Tourism and Cultural Heritage Conservation

Hong Kong

Taiwan Business Bank

Trust Combines Urban Renewal to Create A Well-being Life

Taiwan

Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd

The 10th “Three-Generation Walk for Health”: Digital Technology Increases Impact on Social Welfare

Taiwan

The Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank, Ltd.

“Love The Earth” Painting Shimen Public Welfare Activity

Taiwan

Tourism Authority Of Thailand

Leader in Opening the Phuket Sandbox for Foreign Tourists

Thailand

TPN FlexPak Co., Ltd

Sharing Happiness with Our Community

Thailand

INVESTMENT IN PEOPLE CATEGORY

ORGANIZATION

CSR PROGRAM

COUNTRY/REGION

BAT Taiwan

Be The Change – Putting People and Our Society First

Taiwan

Darfon Electronics Corp.

HAPPY Darfon

Taiwan

Energy Development Corporation

Honing Nation Builders: Keitech Technical-Vocational Scholarships

Philippines

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Talent Development: Roots in Taiwan, Eyes in the World

Taiwan

Pacific SOGO Department Stores Co., Ltd.

Giving it All to Support Our Biggest Asset – Human Capital

Taiwan

President Chain Store Corp.

The Age-friendly Store

Taiwan

SinoPac Holdings

SinoPac Sustainable Talent Development Project

Taiwan

Systex Corporation

Young Turing Program

Taiwan

Taiwan Power Company

Cultivating Oustanding Athletes, Deepening the Positive Impact of Taipower

Taiwan

TNG Holdings Vietnam

Remuneration Policy for the Employees in Response to COVID-19

Vietnam

UHS Essential Health Philippines, Inc.

USANA’s Health and Wellness

Philippines

HEALTH PROMOTION CATEGORY

ORGANIZATION

CSR PROGRAM

COUNTRY/REGION

Apex Circuit (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Vaccine 100

Thailand

CPC Corporation Taiwan

CPC Stations, Near to Convenience

Taiwan

Far Eastern Department Stores Ltd

Healthy Lifestyle, Go Sporty

Taiwan

IRPC Public Company Limited

VAJIRA LAB: Healthcare Security for Society

Thailand

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

Shero Cancer Care Activation Program

Taiwan

GREEN LEADERSHIP CATEGORY

ORGANIZATION

CSR PROGRAM

COUNTRY/REGION

AIA Thailand

AIA Go Green: Cashless and Paperless Initiatives

Thailand

Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

Pioneer in Green Finance, Establish the Benchmark in Sustainable Finance

Taiwan

Colliers International Property Consultants (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Colliers Elevate the Built Environment

China

CPC Corporation Taiwan

Take the First Step Towards Carbon Neutrality in the Energy Industry

Taiwan

DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd.

DBS Taiwan’s Green Finance Initiatives

Taiwan

E Ink Holdings Inc.

Sustainable ePaper Enables Smart and Green Retail

Taiwan

Electricity Generating Public Company Limited

EGCO Ecosystem

Thailand

Far Eastern Department Stores Ltd

Build Low-Carbon and Eco-Friendly Department

Taiwan

Ginlong Technologies Co., Ltd

Largest Fishery Hybrid Solar PV Project at Coastal Mudflats in China

China

Hotai Finance Corporation

Green Agricultural Innovation through Custom Installment Plans

Taiwan

Hunya Foods Co., Ltd.

Forever-Love Sustainable Pineapple Cake Gift Box

Taiwan

Kulara Water Co., Ltd.

Towards A Greener Growth and Unique Recognition

Cambodia

KWG Living Group Holdings Limited

KWG ESG Initiative

China

MM Mega Market (Vietnam) Co., Ltd

Multi-Site Solar Roof Project

Vietnam

Pacific SOGO Department Stores Co., Ltd.

A Step Towards Net Zero as a Pioneer of Green Change

Taiwan

President Chain Store Corp.

Plastic Reduction Promotion

Taiwan

SinoPac Holdings

Building a Smart Green Energy Ecosphere

Taiwan

Sinyi Realty Inc.

Net Zero Pathway for the Real Estate

Taiwan

Sodexo Singapore Pte Ltd

WasteWatch powered by Leanpath

Singapore

Taiwan Power Company

Energy Transition, Moving Towards Net Zero

Taiwan

Thai Life Insurance Public Company Limited

Thai Life: Love The Earth

Thailand

TNG Holdings Vietnam

TNPower – Investment and Development of Renewable Energy Projects, Providing the Nation with Clean Energy

Vietnam

TPN FlexPak Co., Ltd

Innovation in Plastic Packaging for Waste Reduction

Thailand

Watsons Personal Care Stores (Philippines), Inc.

Doing Good Through Sustainable Choices

Philippines

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CATEGORY

ORGANIZATION

CSR PROGRAM

COUNTRY/REGION

AUO Corporation

ESG & Climate Committee Leads AUO Towards Net Zero

Taiwan

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Fostering Robust Governance and Risk Management

Taiwan

KWG Living Group Holdings Limited

KWG Corporate Governance

China

Puncak Niaga Holdings Berhad

Delivering Sustainable Value Through Best Corporate Governance Practices

Malaysia

SM Investments Corporation

Governing for Good Corporate Citizenship

Philippines

UHS Essential Health Philippines, Inc.

USANA’s Corporate Governance at a Glance

Philippines

CIRCULAR ECONOMY LEADERSHIP CATEGORY

ORGANIZATION

CSR PROGRAM

COUNTRY/REGION

Chung Hwa Pulp Corporation

Toward Net Zero with Organic Agroforestry Carbon Cycle

Taiwan

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Green Growth through Circular Economy

Taiwan

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL)

PET Bottles Recycling to Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) Distribution

Thailand

Innolux Corporation

Create a Circular Factory – Go Green, Go Responsible, Go Sharing

Taiwan

CORPORATE SUSTAINBILITY REPORTING CATEGORY

ORGANIZATION

CSR REPORT

COUNTRY/REGION

Asia Cement Corporation

Asia Cement Sustainable ESG Actions

Taiwan

E Ink Holdings Inc.

E Ink! We Make Surfaces Smart & Green

Taiwan

Energy Development Corporation

Regenerating for the Future: EDC 2020 Integrated Report

Philippines

Far Eastern Department Stores Ltd

Sustain for a Good Life

Taiwan

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Far Eastern New Century Sustainability Report

Taiwan

Farglory Life Co.,Ltd.

Farglory Life Insurance Corporate Sustainability Report

Taiwan

Fubon Life Insurance

Fubon Life Corporate Sustainability Report

Taiwan

Government Housing Bank

Sustainable [GH] Bank for Thai People

Thailand

Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA)

Provincial Electricity Authority Sustainability Report 2020

Thailand

S&P Syndicate Public Company Limited

S&P Virtue for Sustainability

Thailand

SinoPac Holdings

Fulfillment of Sustainability Commitment and Be a Model of Sustainability

Taiwan

Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation

Start from the Heart and Demonstrate the Spirit of Sustainability – TDCC ESG Report

Taiwan

Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd

“Sustainable Trust, Enriched Future” Taiwan Life 2020 Sustainability Report

Taiwan

Media Contact

Ms Poh Ern
Enterprise Asia
(60) 3 7803 0312
[email protected]

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA)

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards program recognizes and honors Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Corporate Sustainability Reporting, and Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit: https://enterpriseasia.org/area/

About the International CSR & Sustainability (ICS) Summit

ICS Summit is a series of annual regional events in Asia which gathers top CSR leaders and practitioners to strengthen ties, share experiences and insights, as well as identify regional challenges and opportunities to shape Asia toward a more responsible, sustainable and progressive socio-economic market. Please visit https://enterpriseasia.org/area/ics/ for more information.

SOURCE Enterprise Asia

