  • award and prize

Deloitte names Mowilex one of Indonesia’s Best Managed Companies for 2022

PRNewswire August 3, 2022

Mowilex earns recognition for its commitment to sustainability, innovation and leadership

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — PT Mowilex Indonesia (Mowilex) has earned a 2022 Best Managed Companies in Indonesia award from Deloitte, becoming the only paint company to receive the prestigious honour. The Indonesia’s Best Managed Companies program recognises top privately-owned Indonesian companies for their organisational success, industry contributions and economic impact.

An independent panel evaluated applicants against a framework applied to 1,200 other companies in 48 countries worldwide. Judges reviewed strategy, management quality, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and governance and financials.

Mowilex stood out among a large and competitive field thanks, in part, to its commitment to quality and environmental responsibility.

“An award is a snapshot in time, not a destination. Mowilex faces complex challenges and formidable competition, but we succeed when we embrace leadership opportunities and strive for continuous improvement,” says Niko Safavi, CEO of PT Mowilex Indonesia. “Our vision is to be the most trusted paint brand in our market. This Deloitte recognition proves that we can be just that.”

Safavi received the Best Managed Companies award during a July ceremony at the Hotel Pullman Jakarta. Several Deloitte representatives gathered to recognise Mowilex and other 2022 winners.

The inclusion of these six companies in this year’s winners’ list, as well as their contributions to the business community and the Indonesian economy, should make them extremely proud. These companies are at the forefront of their industries, having demonstrated such creativity and innovation, especially over the past couple of years. We applaud the 2022 winners of Indonesia’s Best Managed Companies,” says Claudia Lauw, Country Managing Partner, Deloitte Indonesia.

By participating in the evaluation process, business leaders gain insights that help them refine operations and optimize growth.

“It can be difficult for people outside our industry to get excited about paint, and we appreciate that Deloitte chose Mowilex from a field of large, well-managed companies and high-profile unicorns here in Indonesia,” says Safavi. “Each Mowilex team member does their part to work efficiently and effectively. This Best Managed Companies award recognises that company-wide commitment to success.”

The Indonesia’s Best Managed Companies award is based on the 29-year-old global Best Managed Companies program, an initiative of Deloitte Private. For information on Mowilex products and sustainability initiatives, please visit mowilex.com/en.

SOURCE PT Mowilex Indonesia

