Atomy Malaysia Sdn Bhd Awarded the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Malaysia Under Fast Enterprise and Inspirational Brand Categories

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Enterprise Asia, the organizer of the 13th Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022 Malaysia, is pleased to recognize 47 exceptional business leaders and enterprises that have played a vital role in shaping Malaysia’s entrepreneurial landscape for the post-pandemic era.

Organized annually across 16 countries and markets, the APEA is the most reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence across Asia. The Awards aim to congregate outstanding business leaders and enterprises across Asia into one unparalleled platform for fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneurial growth in Asian economies.

Atomy Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Atomy) is also among the elite award recipients under the Fast Enterprise and Inspirational Brand Categories in the Professional & Business Services industry.

Established in 2009, Atomy is a network marketing company that conducts direct sales in more than 20 different regions worldwide. It is growing at a rapid pace by implementing a consumer-oriented strategy that adheres to the principles of Absolute Quality Absolute Price established by the founder Dr. Park Chairman Han-Gill. The company also solidifies the foundation for sustainable growth by focusing on forward-thinking goals of customer success and fostering three key corporate cultures: observing principles, growing together, and sharing.

Atomy uses a consumer-oriented network marketing strategy. It selects favorable products that are higher in quality at more reasonable prices and sells them through distribution channels that can compete with department stores, discount stores, home shopping networks, and online shopping. In other words, Atomy finds products that are more competitive in quality and price than similar products distributed through other channels for the customers’ benefit. Through this strategy, Atomy promises to achieve its ultimate goal of “Surpassing Customer Satisfaction to Customer Success”.

Atomy Malaysia was established in 2016, led by Country Manager Mr. Sewon Kim. Since Atomy Malaysia’s inception, Malaysians were able to enjoy a local online shopping mall offering “Absolute Quality and Absolute Price” products of Daily Necessities covering categories such as Health, Beauty, Personal Care, Home, Food, etc.

Not only that, consumers who choose to, may convert their membership into distributorship and have the opportunity of generating passive income that can be inherited by their 3 generations to come. Atomy Malaysia has won multiple awards and accolades that prove its brand value and brand trust among the general public. In 2021, Atomy’s Global annual revenue was USD1.84 billion and its global members reached 16 million.

Atomy Malaysia also believes in giving back to the community. Through its CSR Campaigns, Atomy Malaysia has contributed approximately RM6 Million towards relief aids aimed at the needy ranging from B40 groups, Orphans, Public Hospitals, Disabled/ Special needs Groups, and frontliners. The company aims to persevere and strive in terms of business and CSR activities for 100 years to come.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

With a presence across 16 countries and markets, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region’s most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. For further information, visit www.apea.asia .

SOURCE Enterprise Asia