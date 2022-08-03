Jason Eng and Conte Defee Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd (KOLs.Asia) Honored at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Enterprise Asia, the organizer of the 13th Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022 Malaysia, is pleased to recognize 47 exceptional business leaders and enterprises that have played a vital role in shaping Malaysia’s entrepreneurial landscape for the post-pandemic era.

Organized annually across 16 countries and markets, the APEA is the most reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence across Asia. The Awards aim to congregate outstanding business leaders and enterprises across Asia into one unparalleled platform for fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneurial growth in Asian economies.

Jason Eng, the Founder and CEO of Conte Defee Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd (KOLs.Asia), was named Master Entrepreneur by the APEA. Jason Eng started his career in marketing operating as a brand exec for luxury fragrances. After a couple of years, he founded an events activation agency where he and a team expanded from on-ground activations to music festivals and concerts, which has now pivoted into #PopcultureMedia and KOLs.Asia.

Conte Defee Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd (KOLs.Asia) is also among the elite award recipients under the Fast Enterprise Category in the Professional & Business Services industry.

KOLs.Asia is an end-to-end influencer marketing agency providing macro strategies and marketing solutions to brands. It has over 12 million KOL profiles worldwide in its database, giving the company the ability to activate multi-tiered large-scaled campaigns and cross-country events with a short turnaround time. With the vision to provide an endless, lucrative stream of opportunities for creators, KOLs.Asia envisions to be a leader of the Creator Economy in Asia and is on a lifelong mission to empower creative talents.

Besides growing from over 20 employees in 2020 to over 80 in 2022, the company is also achieving consistent revenue growth since 2018 with 2x YoY revenue growth in 2021, achieving an 18 million turnover. Jason Eng actively works with other people in the team to constantly educate internal teammates and clients on the rising need for better marketing strategies and approaches in this rapidly evolving web 2.0 (social media) landscape, and learning as the company grows and evolves into different stages.

The company announced scalability and quality as its theme in January 2022. It aims to work on processes and models to allow the company to scale faster and more efficiently and further improve the quality of all aspects of the company: from campaign quality to client servicing, to internal team capabilities.

Besides giving young talents a space for them to grow and dive deeper into tech-based solutions, the company is also looking at expanding across the SEA region. The company hopes that in 5 years’ time, KOLs.Asia would be a platform with a large enough span that will position the company as one of the largest creator platforms in Asia.

