Chai Kiam Soy and Hong Yeh Engineering Sdn Bhd Honored at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Enterprise Asia, the organizer of the 13th Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022 Malaysia, is pleased to recognize 47 exceptional business leaders and enterprises that have played a vital role in shaping Malaysia’s entrepreneurial landscape for the post-pandemic era.

Organized annually across 16 countries and markets, the APEA is the most reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence across Asia. The Awards aim to congregate outstanding business leaders and enterprises across Asia into one unparalleled platform for fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneurial growth in Asian economies.

Chai Kiam Soy, the Founder and Managing Director of Hong Yeh Engineering Sdn Bhd, was named Master Entrepreneur by the APEA. Chai commenced his career in the rubber glove dipping machine fabrication, installation, upgrading/ modification in 2005 and founded Hong Yeh Engineering Sdn Bhd in 2018. He has led the steady growth of the company’s sales turnover and attracted many passionate, talented, and creative people to join the team.

Hong Yeh Engineering Sdn Bhd is also among the elite award recipients under the Fast Enterprise Category in the Engineering industry. Hong Yeh Engineering’s dynamic and experienced team of skilled workers had successfully handled and completed glove dipping machine projects worldwide. Currently, it has projects in Malaysia, China, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand, Brazil, the Middle East, and African Countries.

Hong Yeh Engineering strives to eventually become the leading Total Solution Provider in Glove Dipping Line Manufacturing Industry. The company’s mission is to expand its business further and bring up the standard of glove dipping lines across the globe and consequently improve the quality and cost of gloves. It also aims to help glove manufacturer startups to realize their own vision of building up their production lines.

Hong Yeh Engineering places immense importance on the upskilling and training of new employees and adopts new technologies to improve work efficiency, productivity, and product quality. Moreover, the company understands that continuous innovation is necessary for the business to grow and believes that new innovations can be brought forth by cultivating local talents and supporting local communities and the economy, thus, its staff and members comprise of all-Malaysian local talents.

In only 4 years, Hong Yeh Engineering has achieved a turnover of RM119 million. Apart from that, Hong Yeh Engineering was involved in many Glove Dipping Line technologies transfers throughout Malaysia and overseas, helping glove manufacturer start-ups get their lines online and improving the quality of the overall gloves and cost in the market.

To achieve sustainable growth, Hong Yeh Engineering has planned to set up its own new headquarters to consolidate its factories/ warehouses and at the same time cut down operating costs.

Moving forward, Hong Yeh Engineering aims to be listed on Bursa Malaysia. The company also plans to align with international standards by continually improving on its ESG and branding and strives to become the gold standard for glove dipping lines quality and performance.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

With a presence across 16 countries and markets, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region’s most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. For further information, visit www.apea.asia .

