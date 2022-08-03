Jio Platforms partners with Subex HyperSense AI to augment its 5G product line

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Subex, a provider of Telecom Analytics Solutions and AI-led Digital Trust products to communication service providers, and Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) a leading Indian Technology Company (subsidiary of RIL [NSE: RELIANCE]), today announced a partnership for its AI Orchestration Platform, HyperSense, which can enable telcos to deliver on the promise of AI across the data value chain. As per the collaboration, JPL will offer its Cloud Native 5G Core to telcos globally along with Subex’s HyperSense for enabling closed loop network automation, product performance and customer experience analytics.

JPL’s Cloud Native 5G Core implements the new 3GPP network architecture that will unleash the full power of 5G standalone enabling faster connectivity speeds, ultra-low latency, and network reliability. These capabilities, combined with network automation, network slicing and edge computing, are instrumental to address multiple verticals and enable an ecosystem for innovation with use cases such as: enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communication (uRLLC) and massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC). Jio’s 360° Automation Platforms and Open API based OSS platforms provides faster integrations to multi-party 5G BSS systems.

Subex’s HyperSense Platform is a unified data analytics and AI orchestration platform, using technologies such as machine learning and AI. HyperSense assists with data preparation, model building and deployment, insight generation. The platform also enables AI driven real time analytics across the 5G systems (Edge/Access/Transport/Core Networks) critical for superior customer experience, efficient operations and overall business profitability.

“The JPL and Subex partnership provides new opportunities to enable end to end 5G services for enterprises and consumers. JPL’s 5G stack complements the digital monetisation platforms of Subex to enable a wide range of 5G use cases,” said Mr. Aayush Bhatnagar, Senior Vice President of Jio Platforms.

“It gives us great pleasure to partner with Jio Platforms in their endeavour to help the larger ecosystem realize the true promise of 5G. By combining HyperSense with Jio Platforms’ Cloud Native 5G Core, CSPs will be able to fast track their 5G journey by leveraging the power of AI. Further this partnership will allow operators to address multiple use cases around customer experience and revenue growth,” said Suresh Chintada, CTO, Subex.

About Subex

Subex is a pioneer in enabling Digital Trust for businesses across the globe.

Founded in 1994, Subex helps its customers maximize their revenues and profitability. With a legacy of having served the market through world-class solutions for business optimization and analytics, Subex is now leading the way by enabling all-round Digital Trust in the business ecosystems of its customers. Focusing on risk mitigation, security, predictability, and intelligence, Subex helps businesses embrace disruptive changes and succeed with confidence in creating a secure digital world for their customers.

Through HyperSense, an end-to-end AI Orchestration platform, Subex empowers communications service providers and enterprise customers to make faster, better decisions by leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) analytics across the data value chain. The solution allows users without coding knowledge to easily aggregate data from disparate sources, turn data into insights by building, interpreting and tuning AI models, and effortlessly share their findings across the organisation, all on a no-code platform.

Subex has more than 300 installations across 90+ countries.

About Jio Platforms Ltd.

Jio Platforms Ltd. (JPL) is an Indian Technology Company and a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, headquartered in Mumbai. Established in 2019, Jio Platforms acts as a holding company for India’s largest mobile network operator Jio and other digital businesses of Reliance. In May 2020, Jio Platforms was reported to be the fourth largest Indian company by market capitalization. Since April 2020, Reliance Industries has raised ₹152,056 crore (US$20 billion) by selling 32.97% equity stake in Jio Platforms. In August 2021, it was ranked 155th on the 2021 Fortune Global 500 list of world’s biggest corporations.

For more information please visit https://www.jio.com

SOURCE Subex