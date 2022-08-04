AsiaPay partners with TripleA to offer merchants the convenience across the Asia Pacific in accepting crypto payments

SINGAPORE, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — AsiaPay, a leading digital payment solution, and technology provider in the Asia Pacific, today announces a new partnership with TripleA, a MAS-licensed cryptocurrency payment gateway service provider in Singapore, to empower merchants to accept crypto payment. This collaboration will open doors for merchants in the Asia Pacific to a 300m+ global cryptocurrency user market.

AsiaPay’s merchants can now enable the acceptance of cryptocurrencies through the single integrated payment interface at checkout, on top of other existing prevailing payment methods such as card, net banking, wallets, BNPL, etc., in 11 Asia Pacific countries. Besides, merchants can also enjoy the ease of reporting and reconciliation using the same backend payment administration across host of payment methods and markets. Currently, the fund settlement will be in fiat money to bank accounts but will soon be in crypto currencies to crypto wallets.

Cryptocurrencies are a trillion dollars market and are expected to grow tremendously from 2021 to 2030. AsiaPay is exploring different possibilities through cryptocurrencies to give merchants a better and flexible way in how payment is accepted, “AsiaPay CEO Joseph Chan said, “Merchants and businesses will have more flexibilities to collect payments via prevailing crypto, such as USDT and BTC, etc. Beyond that, the crypto payment also plays an important part in AsiaPay’s Web 3.0 strategy in the digital assets space”

“This exciting collaboration places AsiaPay as a new key player in the cryptocurrency ecosystem and is a crucial milestone for the establishment of crypto payments in Asia. Cryptocurrency adoption is rapidly growing worldwide and we see a promising future ahead for crypto commercial transactions. We’re thrilled to witness and support the expansion of AsiaPay’s services with the addition of this new payment method.” Said Eric Barbier, CEO of TripleA.

With many Asian countries blooming with the rise of crypto startups, fomenting regulations, and driving institutional investments, more companies will follow AsiaPay’s enterprising move.

About TripleA

TripleA helps businesses increase their revenue by enabling crypto payments and payouts, leveraging on the fast-growing 300m+ global crypto users.

With its white-label, easy setup, instant confirmation, locked-in exchange rate, real-time fiat conversion, and no chargeback crypto payment solution, TripleA meets the needs of e-commerce merchants, retailers, game providers, PSPs, fintech, and marketplaces.

TripleA was founded in Singapore in 2018 by Eric Barbier, a repeat entrepreneur in FinTech. The company is licensed by MAS, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (Singapore’s Central Bank), allowing partners to operate in a fully compliant and regulated environment.

Visit TripleA Website: https://triple-a.io

PR Contact: [email protected]

About AsiaPay

Founded in 2000, AsiaPay, a premier electronic payment service, and technology player strive to bring advanced, secure, integrated, and cost-effective electronic payment processing solutions and services to banks, corporate, and e-Businesses in the worldwide market, covering an array of international credit card, debit card, prepaid card, netbanking, eWallet, QR and BNPL, as well as cash collection.

AsiaPay is an accredited payment processor and payment gateway solution vendor for banks certified ISO and PF for serving merchants, certified international 3-D Secure vendors for Visa, MasterCard, American Express, JCB, Discover and UPI. AsiaPay offers its variety of award-winning payment solutions that are multi-currency, multi-lingual, multi-card, and multi-channel, together with its advanced fraud detection, payment analytic, and management solutions.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, AsiaPay offers its professional ePayment solution consultancy and quality local service support across its other 15 offices in Asia including Hong Kong, Australia, Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia, and India.

Visit AsiaPay Website: https://www.asiapay.com

PR Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE AsiaPay